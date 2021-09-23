MIFFLINBURG — Preston Boop of Buffalo Township said Wednesday a contractor was already engaged so that a chicken barn which burned over the weekend could be rebuilt.
Boop, a contract grower for Bell and Evans, was certain that he would have the barn rebuilt. He was hopeful that insurance coverage would be sufficient
“We weren’t over-insured,” Boop said. “Prices have risen for everything between now and when we originally built these buildings.”
Boop said close to 99% of the debris from the fire which killed about 32,000 broilers or meat birds was cleaned up largely through a community effort.
“We had between 50 and 100 friends, neighbors and relatives here (Tuesday) to clean up,” said Boop, also a Union County commissioner. “A multitude donated equipment, farmers brought their own equipment. They rolled in here with horses and tractors and bicycles and other equipment.”
Boop added that material was on order so that a generator room could be rebuilt and supply auxiliary power to a second barn.
Firefighters responded Saturday evening to the Cooney Road site from Mifflinburg, New Berlin and the William Cameron Engine Company.
A second alarm drew tankers from Snyder County and a special call alerted Milton engine 15-2 for fill, according to the Union County Fire Wire.
Boop noted that a state police fire marshal reported the fire was undetermined in origin.
