WATSONTOWN — Luzerne County Community College will offer courses for the spring semester at the College’s Greater Susquehanna Center in Watsontown.
Courses scheduled to be offered at the center include Biology, Computer Literacy, Emergency Medical Services, English, Health and Physical Education, Math, Music, Psychology, Sociology and Speech.
Classes for the spring semester will begin Monday, Feb. 1. Both day and evening classes will be offered.
For more information, call LCCC at 570-740-0261 or 800-377-LCCC,
ext. 7261 or email kforan@luzerne.edu.
