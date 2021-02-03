District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg Possession of firearm prohibited
MIFFLINBURG — A Mifflinburg man has been charged with misdemeanor counts of a firearms violation and possession of a controlled substance after Mifflinburg police said he was found in possession of guns, though he is prohibited from owning guns.
Justin Scott English, 33, of 86 Lynn St., Mifflinburg, was charged with misdemeanor counts of firearms act, possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia and possession of a small amount of marijuana. Police reported seizing six guns, three metal grinders with suspected marijuana residue, five smoking pipes with suspected marijuana residue and three small jars with a small amount of marijuana.
The alleged incident took place Nov. 24 at 86 Lynn St., Mifflinburg, Union County. Police said that while investigating the unlawful taking of big game, a Pa. Game Commission warden discovered a handgun in plain view.
Police said English has a prior conviction which prevents him from owning firearms.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16.
Possession of a controlled substance
WEST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — A Harrisburg woman was charged with a misdemeanor count of possession and related charges stemming from allegations she had grown marijuana plants and had a jar of marijuana, the contents of which was flushed prior to police arrival for a reported domestic incident.
Dawn Margaret Frank, 25, of 3150 Sycamore St., Harrisburg, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession by unauthorized person, possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and corruption of minors.
The alleged incident occurred at 12:26 p.m. Nov. 21 at 9020 Buffalo Road, West Buffalo Township, Union County. Frank allegedly grew the plants and allowed her minor to assist in watering the plants on occasion.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23.
Tamper with/fabricate physical evidence
WEST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — A Harrisburg man has been charged with a misdemeanor count of tampering with evidence stemming from allegations he flushed marijuana prior to police arrival.
Paul Montana Troisi, 24, of 3150 Sycamore St., Harrisburg, was charged following an alleged incident at 12:26 p.m. Nov. 21 at 9020 Buffalo Road, West Buffalo Township, Union County. State police said Troisi flushed marijuana prior to police arrival for investigation of a reported domestic incident.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23.
Preliminary hearings
Note: Defendants who waived, or had hearings held, are due for formal arraignment April 26 in Union County Court, Lewisburg.
• Paul E. McClintock III, 42, of Dewart, had misdemeanor counts of theft by unlawful taking, theft by deception, trademark counterfeiting and a summary case of retail theft held for court.
• Steven Todd Meacham, 28, of Williamsport, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on three misdemeanor counts of DUI.
• Kaitlyn Jo Zechman, 23, of White Deer Township, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on felony counts of receiving stolen property, possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to deliver, and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Renee Lynn Wert, 39, of Mifflinburg. A misdemeanor count of corruption of minors was withdrawn and a summary count of disorderly conduct was moved to non-traffic.
• William Keith Zwernermann, 41, of White Deer Township, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on felony counts of receiving stolen property, possession of firearm prohibited (three counts) and possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to deliver (12 counts each) and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
State Police at Milton DUI
GREGG TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded to a welfare check and took a New York man into custody for DUI.
The check took place at 5:03 a.m. Jan. 25 at 2 Main Access Road, Gregg Township, Union County. A 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer was allegedly involved. Richard Moon, 22, of Auburn, N.Y., was arrested and charged with DUI, police noted.
2-vehicle crash
GREGG TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported following a two-vehicle crash at 2:57 p.m. Jan. 18 along Route 15, south of Poplar Avenue, Gregg Township, Union County.
A 2018 Ford F-150 XLT driven by an unnamed person was traveling north when it rearended a 2018 Nissan NV1500.
1-vehicle crash
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — A tractor-trailer went out of control in snow and overturned.
The crash occurred at 10:07 p.m. Jan. 31 along I-80 eastbound, west of Deitrick Road, White Deer Township, Union County. Shiqiang Cai, 64, of Cottondale, Ala., was traveling east in a 2013 Freightliner Cascadia when it lost traction in snow around mile marker 209, struck a guide rail and overturned onto the driver’s side, troopers said. Cai was belted and was not injured. He will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
Disorderly conduct
TURBOTVILLE — A Watsontown man was arrested after he allegedly caused a disturbance while under the influence of a controlled substance.
Troopers said the incident took place at 4:48 a.m. Jan. 19 at 177 Main St., Turbotville, Northumberland County. Tyler Wertz, 30, was arrested and cited, police reported.
Theft
WEST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Someone reportedly stole a “Drain the Swamp” sign valued at $5.
Troopers said the incident occurred between 7 a.m. Jan. 11 and 11 a.m. Jan. 25 at 432 Lohr Road, West Buffalo Township, Union County. The victim was a 65-year-old Mifflinburg man. An investigation is ongoing.
Theft by deception
VALLEY TOWNSHIP — A 79-year-old Danville woman was allegedly deceived into paying for computer services with gift cards.
The alleged incident occurred at 3 p.m. Jan. 16 along Meadowbrook Road, Valley Township, Montour County. The woman lost $600, police noted, and an investigation is ongoing.
Theft by deception
ANTHONY TOWNSHIP — The personal information of a 44-year-old Turbotville man was allegedly used by someone to draw unemployment benefits.
Troopers said the incident took place at 9:23 a.m. Jan. 15 along White Hall Road, Anthony Township, Montour County. The incident is under investigation by the Pennsylvania Unemployment Office.
Union County Deed transfers
• Steven M. Resseguie executor, Linda L. Resseguie executor, Myra E. Resseguie estate, Resseguie irrevocable residential and income trust, Steven M. Resseguie trustee, Kathy E. Zechman trustee, Peggy S. Mallett trustee, Beth A. Linn trustee to Charles E. Zimmerman, Penny L. Zimmerman, property in New Berlin, $1.
• Carole L. Keefer, Dennis E. Keefer, Barbara Resseguie, Wayne Resseguie, David E. Hoffman to Davie E. Hoffman, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• Sharon Snyder, Sharon L. Fiske to Stone Clock LLC, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Adrian J. Stine, Allison C. Stine to Caleb C. Reimer, property in East Buffalo Township, $a.
• Jacqueline B. Sallade, Robert W. Eberly to Andrew R. Svilokos, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Doris A. Sellard to Zachary Lenig, Liz Lenig, property in Gregg Township, $85,000.
• Ernest E. Kreider, Ernest E. Kreider Jr., Cindy V. Kreider to Michael A. Brown, two properties in Union Township, $1 apiece.
• Ernest E. Kreider Jr., Ernest E. Kreider, Cindy V. Kreider to Andrey Kozlov, property in Union Township, $1.
• Ernest E. Kreider Jr., Cindy V. Kreider, Michael A. Brown, Andre Kzolov to Ernest E. Kreider Jr., Cindy V. Kreider, Michael A. Brown, Andre Kzolov, property in Union Township right-of way main, no cash consideration given.
• Classic Quality Homes Inc. to Classic Quality Homes Inc., property in East Buffalo Township roadway main, no cash consideration given.
• Nicholas H. Klose, Sharon B. Klose to Don S. Roarty, Beatriz N. Benedit, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Ryan M. McNally, Kira N. McNally to Ryan M. McNally, Kira N. McNally, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Francis E. Soges by attorney, Francoise E. Bettner attorney to Christine A. Schleich, Matthew C. Wolcott, property in Union Township, East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Robert W. Correy Jr. executor, Robert W. Correy estate, Robert W. Carrey estate to Randall Kurtz, Pamela Kurtz, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Forty-four Market LLC, Kevin Gardner member, Timothy N. Turner member to FMGG LLC, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Charles W. Pursel, Janet M. Pursel to Vito Mazzamuto, Giuseppa Mazzamuto, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Pursel family limited partnership, Charles W. Pursel partner, Janet M. Pursel partner to Vito Mazzamuto, Giuseppa Mazzamuto, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Kurt A. Fetterolf to Kurt A. Fetterolf, Amanda M. Fetterolf, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• Elvin E. Stoltzfus, Molly B. Stoltzfus to Logan D. Stoltzfus, Janae R. Stoltzfus, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• J. Randall Glick, Dawn Lucy Glick to David W. Swartzlander, Marjorie A. Swartzlander, property in Union Township, $1.
• Union County Sheriff, Timothy J. Bird to Service First Federal Credit Union, property in Buffalo Township, $55,000.
• Michael D. Kobus, Sally R. Kobus, Sally B. Snauffer to John David Thompson, Kaija Rachael Thompson, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Jeffrey Blair Dunkle, Melissa U. Dunkle to MIPS Prop LLC, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Edwin F. Hoover, Ada N. Hoover to Brendan H. Hoover, Regina M. Hoover, property in Hartleton, $1.
• Brian D. Duke, Lara K. Duke to Travid W. Brown, Brittany N. Brown, property in Lewis Township, $173,000.
• Roy C. Mellor, Robyn A. Mellor to Todd A. Campbell, Carrie E. Campbell, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Gregory D. Metzger Jr., Pamela S. Metzger to Gregory D. Metzger Jr., Pamela S. Metzger, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Debra J. Raymond to Casey L. Peck, Alex G. Peck, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
