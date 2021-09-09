LEWISBURG — Drums, shakers and a chime-like device were in use at the most recent meeting of the River Valley Senior Providers Group (RVSPG).
The musical instruments were tools of the trade for Alysha D. Suley, a board-certified music therapist who offers “music experiences for people with dementia.” RVSPG members represented a variety of groups involved in eldercare.
RVSPG members tapped the drums and shook the shakers as they met at Lewisburg Community Park while Suley explained the basics of music therapy.
Keeping time can affect the entire brain in a good way, Suley noted. Improvement of primitive functions of the brain stem, speech centers, frontal lobes and motor regions can all benefit from “exercise” provided by music.
“Some neuroscientists think that the brain developed with music,” Suley told the group. “That we had music before speech.”
For people who’ve had strokes or Parkinson’s disease, Suley said keeping rhythm with a drum can lead to improvement of some symptoms. Similarly, it’s been shown that reduction of stress hormones can be measured with such activity.
When words are introduced, such as through singing, Suley said improved lung capacity can also result. With a beat, autonomic function can also be improved.
“I can have a hospice patient who is in terrible pain and their heart rate is so fast,” Suley said. “I’ll match the rhythm of their body. When we are in tune, I can slowly bring it down.”
Use of music therapy as an adjunct to physical therapy may make it possible for reluctant senior exercisers to complete tasks they otherwise may not have.
Suley, owner of Bloomsburg Music Therapy LLC, suggested that people who work with dementia patients may need to find a type of music which connects with that patient.
For therapeutic purposes, the music the dementia patient knew in their mid-teens often proves to do the trick. Suley said age 13 to 16 is often a “sweet time” when people when people are developing their identity.
RVSPG members also made mellow tones with a “happy drum,” a spheroid-shaped piece of steel which sounds like a chime when struck.
