I contemplated. I wondered, “How can I most effectively handle the situations?”

What does a child need who has said goodbye to his second daddy? Adoption, with the wonder of it all, brings its own dimensions, especially when the Godly man they have come to know and love as their very own daddy enters eternity unexpectedly. We all knew there were answers; Didn’t God promise to be a father to the fatherless?

