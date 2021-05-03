Union County President Judge Michael T. Hudock Plea court
• Sean Leitzel, 27, of Mifflinburg, entered a guilty plea to simple assault, mutual consent fight, a misdemeanor. A felony count of strangulation applying pressure to throat or neck was dismissed.
District Judge Jefrey A. Rowe, Lewisburg Preliminary hearings
• A misdemeanor allegation of driving with license suspended or revoked, third or subsequent violation filed against Jerry L. Barrett, 60, of Lewisburg, was withdrawn.
• A misdemeanor count of criminal mischief damage property filed against Joseph E. Noll, 71, of Mifflinburg, was dismissed.
• Amanda C. Privett, 36, of Coudersport, had a misdemeanor count of accident involving damage to attended vehicle or property held for court. A first offense misdemeanor count of DUI controlled substance impaired ability and a summary count of careless driving were dismissed.
Northumberland County Sentences
• Tyler Lenig, 34, of Shamokin, six months probation, $300 fine plus costs for indirect criminal contempt.
• Jilliane Bartholomew, 39, of Coal Township, six months supervised probation with restrictive conditions with the first 30 days on house arrest, 12-month driver’s license suspension, $1,000 fine plus costs for DUI.
District Judge Michael Diehl, Milton Prohibited acts
MILTON — John Tilghman, 34, of Mahoning Street, Milton, has been charged with prohibited acts (two counts) as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 2:01 p.m. April 13 at Tilghman’s home.
While assisting Northumberland County Adult Probation, Milton Police said they found Tilghman to be in possession of a glass smoking device with burnt residue, a digital scale, marijuana shake and several cigar wrappers.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 11:15 a.m. May 19.
State Police At Milton DUI checkpoints
MILTON — Troopers announced they will be holding driving under the influence checkpoints throughout May in Union, Montour and Northumberland counties.
DUI
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — A 34-year-old Milton woman has been charged after troopers responded to a reported disabled motorist at 8:53 p.m. April 30 along I-80 eastbound, White Deer Township, Union County.
Lindsay Bozeman was allegedly found to be under the influence of a controlled substance when troopers responded to her 2001 Mazda.
1-vehicle crash
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — A 56-year-old Milton man sustained a suspected minor injury when the vehicle he was driving went through a stop sign, swerved and struck a utility pole, troopers reported.
Glenn F. Shampanore was traveling west in a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado when the crash occurred, according to state police. Shampanore was belted.
Theft
HARTLEY TOWNSHIP — A 60-year-old Millmont man allegedly stole $400 worth of forsythia bushes and caused $400 in damages at a Millmont man’s home.
Troopers said the alleged incident was reported at 11:28 a.m. April 19 along Glen Iron Road, Hartley Township, Union County. John Wagner was arrested and charges were filed.
Retail theft
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Two Sunbury women have been charged with retail theft as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 7:18 p.m. April 29 at Walmart, 129 AKJ Blvd., Kelly Township, Union County.
Troopers said Tanisha Guzman, 24, and Rene Johnson, 23, were charged after allegedly stealing $432.32 worth of clothing.
Retail theft
KELLY TOWNSHIP — A Milton man has been charged after allegedly manipulating a man with disabilities into stealing $500 worth of LED strip lights and other items from Walmart, 129 AJK Blvd., Kelly Township, Union County.
Zachary Howell, 18, was charged as a result of the alleged thefts, which occurred between March 1 and April 29.
Troopers said Howell threatened and manipulated Toby Terry, 21, of Milton, who has who Cerebral palsy and intellectual disabilities, into stealing the merchandise on his behalf.
Watsontown Police Department DUI
WATSONTOWN — A 28-year-old Watsontown man was cited with DUI following a traffic stop around 9:40 p.m. April 2 in the 700 block of Main Street, Watsontown.
Police said Brian Nye was taken into custody and charged after it was determined his blood-alcohol content was .081%.
He was charged with two misdemeanor counts of DUI and a summary count of following too closely, police noted.
Disorderly conduct
WATSONTOWN — Two Watsontown men were cited after police responded to a fight on the porch of residence in the 800 block of Main Street.
Daniel Arvelo, 29, and Stephen Shive, 32, were cited after allegedly being involved in a fight.
State Police At Montoursville DUI crash
BASTRESS TOWNSHIP — A 61-year-old Williamsport man was arrested for suspicion of DUI following a one-vehicle crash at 10:49 p.m. April 9 along Route 654, south of Logging Road, Bastress Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2020 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Mike L. Frey was traveling east when it went off the right side of the roadway and struck a road sign and tree, then rotated before coming to rest in the roadway.
Frey was belted and sustained a suspected minor injury, police reported.
Hit and run
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — An unkown vehicle reportedly struck the front driver’s side of a legally parked 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee at 4:50 p.m. May 1 in the parking lot of TJ Maxx, 1734 East Third Street, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County, then fled the scene.
Disorderly conduct
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — A 52-year-old Montoursville man was cited.
Troopers said the incident was reported at 4:48 p.m. April 29 along Lyons Barr Road, Fairfield Township, Lycoming County. Matthew Myer was cited following the alleged incident with a 59-year-old Fairfield Township man.
Theft by deception
ELDRED TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating a report of a stolen stimulus check.
The alleged incident was reported at 6:05 p.m. April 29 along Pleasant Valley Road, Eldred Township, Lycoming County. The victim was a 45-year-old Cogan Station man.
Theft
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating the reported theft of a swimming pool heater valued at $500.
The alleged theft occurred between 8 a.m. April 19 and 4 p.m. April 24 along Truman Street, Lewis Township, Lycoming County. The victim was a 60-year-old Cogan Station man and the value of the pump was $500.
Union County Deed transfers
• Zachary D. Peachey, Allison M. Peachey to Jared Colby Dimmick, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Todd G. Burns executor, Nancy S.Burns estate to Todd G. Burns, property in Limestone Township, $1.
• L and L Land Dev LLC, George L. Lloyd Jr. member to Tuscan Ventures LLC, Sara E. Kaskie member, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Wesley A. Reichard by attorney, John A. Reichard Jr. attorney to Katie E. Leeser, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Dorothy Marie Barto executor, Charles Eugene Eberhart estate, Dorothy Marie Barto to Dorothy Marie Barto, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• Dorothy Marie Barto executor, Charles Eugene Eberhart estate, Dorothy Marie Barto to Dorothy Marie Barto, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• Phillip R. Ingernick II, Angela M. Ingernick, Angela M. Phillips to Angela M. Phillips, property in White Deer Township, $1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.