MILTON — As Santa Claus is escorted by Milton firefighters through the borough on Dec. 3, the group will be making numerous stops as they collect new toys to be donated to the Milton Salvation Army.
As has become tradition, the Milton Fire Department will be escorting Santa throughout the community as he will be assisting the Milton Winterfest Committee with the annual lighting of a Christmas tree in Lincoln Park. However, a new tradition will be born as part of this year's festivities.
"Last year... we talked about doing a toy run as we took Santa around," Milton Fire Department Chief Scott Derr said.
Brenda Reeder, a member of the Milton Winterfest Committee, said that idea was immediately embraced by the committee.
While the tree lighting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, in Lincoln Park, Santa will join the fire department on their tour throughout the community beginning at 5 that evening.
The group will stop anywhere they see individuals standing on the side of the street with new, unwrapped, toys to donate to the effort.
"What we would really love to see, and would be so nice, is if children had a hand in giving the gifts to the fireman," Reeder said.
"Children giving back, it gives them a sense of the season," Derr added.
While no goals have been set as far as how many toys they would like the effort to collect, Derr said firefighters will be prepared to fill fire apparatus with all donations which are presented on Dec. 3.
"One (toy) is better than nothing, 1,000 (toys) are better than one," he said.
Derr said the procession will follow the same path as last year, leaving from the fire station on Ridge Avenue to Center Street. From there, the fire department and Santa will travel along: Front Street, Mahoning Street, Shakespeare, Vertie Lane, Old Orchard Road, Sycamore, around the Milton Area High school complex to Mahoning Street, Brown Avenue, Center Street, Poplar Street, Broadway, Park Avenue, the Rolling Ridge Development, Golf Course Road, Locust Street, North Arch Street, Ninth Street and Front Street to Lincoln Park.
"If we're ahead of schedule, we may hit some of the side streets," Derr noted.
Reeder said the Milton Salvation Army was thrilled to learn of the collection. The toys will be given out through the organization's annual holiday distribution.
Those involved with planning the Dec. 3 collection are expecting the project to grow in future years.
"I am looking forward to this becoming a long-standing tradition," Reeder said.
In addition to the toy drive being held in conjunction with Santa's arrival and the tree lighting, Reeder said a number of other activities surrounding Winterfest are being planned.
A drive-through breakfast with St. Nicholas will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at the St. Joseph Parish Center, Cemetery Road, Milton.
Each child to attend the breakfast will receive a goodie bag with candy a treats, breakfast food and drink and a gift. Donations will be accepted for the Milton Salvation Army's hygiene bank.
Santa's Sleigh Run is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, along Bound Avenue. Registration begins at 1.
The run will feature the following categories: Elementary school; middle school; high school; adults; and families.
The run is open to teams of three to five people, with one team member required to ride in a sleigh, dressed as a holiday character. The other team member will push the sleigh along Bound Avenue.
Participating teams can make sleighs can from cardboard, wood or plastic, but sleighs cannot be motorized. Prizes will be awarded.
Donations of non-perishable food items will be accepted for the Milton Salvation Army food bank.
For more information on the sleigh run, contact Seth Reitz at 570-742-7175 or sreitz@ptd.net.
A Find the Snowman Contest is being held Dec. 6-21 in the borough. A snowman will be placed in the window of a downtown business. Individuals will be encouraged to take a selfie with the snowman and post it to the Winterfest Committee Facebook page.
A home-decorating contest will be held for homes located within the Borough of Milton. Entries can be made through the Winterfest Committee Facebook page. Judging will take place Dec. 19.
Letters to Santa from children can be placed in a mailbox located at Sampsell Insurance on Bound Avenue.
For more information on Milton's Winterfest, visit www.facebook.com/Winterfestcommittee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.