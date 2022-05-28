State Police at Milton
DUI
KELLY TOWNSHIP — David Hoffman, 50, of Lewisburg, was charged after troopers said he was found to be driving a 2006 Chrysler while under the influence of alcohol.
Hoffman was stopped at 1:53 a.m. May 8 at Westbranch Highway and Hospital Drive, Kelly Township, Union County, after troopers said the Chrysler was observed to be speeding.
Two-vehicle crash
TURBOTVILLE — No injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash which occurred at 10:58 p.m. May 23 along Main Street, Turbotville.
Troopers said the front wheel of a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Jennifer Prokop, 34, of Muncy, became disabled, causing the vehicle to swerve and strike a parked 2014 Ford F-150.
Motorcycle vs. deer
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP — A 62-year-old Middleburg man sustained a suspected minor injury when a 2005 Harley-Davidson Ultraglide he was driving struck a deer which entered the roadway.
Troopers said Dean Mowery was transported to Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, for treatment, after his motorcycle struck the deer at 11:37 a.m. May 22 along New Berlin Mountain Road, Limestone Township, Union County.
Vehicle vs. deer
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — Lamar Hostetler, 22, of Watsontown, sustained a suspected minor injury in a crash which occurred at 10:04 p.m. May 25 along Eighth Street Drive, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said Hostetler was driving a 2004 Yamaha Roadstar east on Eighth Street Drive when the vehicle struck a deer, which entered the roadway.
The crash occurred at 10:04 p.m. May 25 in Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
Harassment
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Joshua Wolfe, 43, of Sunbury, was charged as the result of an alleged physical altercation, in which a 40-year-old Mifflinburg woman was the victim.
The incident occurred at 4:37 p.m. May 25 along Buffalo Road, Buffalo Township, Union County.
Burglary
UNION TOWNSHIP — John Seymour, 69, of Shamokin Dam, reported that someone broke into his storage unit.
The incident occurred between 12:01 a.m. May 11 and 2 p.m. May 22 at 20 Agway Lane, Union Township, Union County.
Harassment
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — Corey Hollenbach, 47, of Milton, was charged after allegedly harassing Robin Linkous.
The incident occurred at 10:51 a.m. May 24 at 1345 Shakespeare Road, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County, troopers said.
District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg
DUI
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Blaine A. Beaver, 32, of Watsontown, was charged with DUI alcohol or controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, use or possession of drug paraphernalia and operator privilege suspended or revoked after an investigation.
Troopers alleged that while investigating a separate matter at 8:35 p.m. May 17 along Union Avenue, Beaver was seen driving with what was known to be a suspended license.
Beaver was charged after allegedly exhibiting signs of impairment and a search of the vehicle, but declined field sobriety tests and a blood draw.
