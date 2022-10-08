SUNBURY — The Valley Players Community Theater Organization will stage “DelVal Divas” by Barbara Pease Weber Oct. 21, 22, 28 and 29 at The Packer House, 24 N. Third St., Sunbury.
The “divas” featured in the production include Stella Wild (played by Joanne Lauer of Selinsgrove), Rosemary Adams (played by Lizz Hendricks of Northumberland), Linda Robertson (played by Diane Pauling of Lewisburg), and Beth Ziegler (played by Samantha Snyder of Selinsgrove).
The divas live inside of the Delaware Valley Federal Correctional Facility, a low-level security prison for white- and “pink-” collar criminals. With the warden in one pocket and their cell block guard (played by Tara Deljanovan of Sunbury) in another, the “Divas” continue to indulge their lavish and luxurious lifestyles until a murderess (played Heather Swartz of Selinsgrove) moves into her place. Adding insult to injury, the Department of Corrections has announced its intention to close the DelVal facility due to mismanagement and relocate inmates, breaking up the “divas.” How do the women save DelVal, solve a murder and maintain their lifestyle?
“This is prison like you’ve never seen it portrayed before,” director Joyce Hendricks noted. “These women have the run of the whole place, and why not? They’re smart and savvy, and when they work together, they can do anything. These divas kinda make prison look fun!”
Reservations are required for this dinner theater show, and can be secured by visiting thepackerhouse.com or calling 570-556-7374.
