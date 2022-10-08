SUNBURY — The Valley Players Community Theater Organization will stage “DelVal Divas” by Barbara Pease Weber Oct. 21, 22, 28 and 29 at The Packer House, 24 N. Third St., Sunbury.

The “divas” featured in the production include Stella Wild (played by Joanne Lauer of Selinsgrove), Rosemary Adams (played by Lizz Hendricks of Northumberland), Linda Robertson (played by Diane Pauling of Lewisburg), and Beth Ziegler (played by Samantha Snyder of Selinsgrove).

