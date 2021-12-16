LEWISBURG — Roberta Greene, long-time director of the Public Library for Union County (PLUC) and administrator of the Union County Library System (UCLS), has submitted her resignation from both positions.
Steve Stanko, PLUC vice president, issued a news release Wednesday which cited Greene’s achievements since accepting the jobs in August, 2010.
Among them, bridging the “digital divide” for families without regular internet access, enhancement of life-long learning and offering after-school STEAM (science, technology, environment, arts and mathematics) opportunities to students.
Most recently, Greene led a renovation of the PLUC library facility, supported by a $1.75 million capital campaign titled “Re-Imagine, Re-Fresh, Re-Purpose.” The expansion which included a new children’s area and revamped work spaces was completed in June.
Greene will work with PLUC and UCLS trustees to ensure the transition to a successor is smooth. The boards of both organizations expressed appreciation for Greene’s leadership during an 11 year tenure. Her final day was slated for Thursday, Mar. 31.
PLUC is a 501c3 non-profit organization and a member of the Union County Library System, along with the Herr Memorial Library in Mifflinburg and the West End Library in Hartleton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.