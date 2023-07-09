Civil Air Patrol appoints commander

Col. William Schlosser

WILLIAMSPORT — An emergency management and homeland security instructor at Pennsylvania College of Technology has been appointed commander of the Pennsylvania Wing of the Civil Air Patrol.

Col. William A. Schlosser will lead the organization for the next three years. CAP’s Pennsylvania Wing comprises 43 squadrons with more than 1,600 volunteers.

