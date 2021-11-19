ALLENWOOD — The Gregg Township Planning Commission got a first look Wednesday night at a plan which would repurpose Great Stream Commons acreage once owned by the Target Corporation.
Sketches were submitted by JM Industry Realty LLC from the same address listed for Moran Logistics, 601 Liberty St., Watstontown. They were prepared by PennCore Consulting of Cogan Station and indicated the project could include two phases.
The 179-acre portion of the industrial park would be the site of a warehouse covering nearly 1.5 million square feet. Employee parking, areas to maneuver large vehicles and office space covered most of the rest of the tract.
The completed warehouse would feature over 400 dock doors 396 parking spaces for trucks. Its second phase could add about 25% of additional logistics space. The consultant’s plans estimated at least 50 employees per shift would be needed.
It was noted that a National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) was obtained by Target but had expired. The consultant’s report indicated the project would have no impact on wetlands.
Sediment basin and drainage channels were also illustrated on the sketches. It was estimated that 20% of the allowable 40% of impervious coverage of the acreage would be used.
The property near the Speedy’s convenience store under construction was on lands zoned commercial manufacturing. It will be off Russell Road, within sight of Route 15.
Signage at the site called it the Allenwood Logistics Park. JM Industry Realty paid $3.75 million for the property in 2019.
Once a recommendation is made by Planning Commission, Gregg Township supervisors would vote on approval to proceed.
Requests for comment sent to a company spokesperson were not returned by press time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.