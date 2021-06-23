District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg Preliminary hearings
Defendants who waived, or had hearings held, are scheduled for formal arraignment July 26 in Union County Court, Lewisburg.
• Misdemeanor counts of DUI (two counts) and summary counts of exceed maximum speed limit established by 17 mph and obedience to traffic-control devices filed against Lyn-Nara Elray Poole, 27, of Pasadena, Md., were held for court.
• Six misdemeanor counts of failure to comply with Sections 503-a or 503-4 and a misdemeanor count of dogs not validly registered under act filed against Ilya Mironenko, 36, of New Berlin, were held for court.
• Angyla Marie Swank, 36, of Mifflinburg, had a summary count of disorderly conduct moved to non-traffic. A felony count of criminal trespass and a misdemeanor count of criminal mischief were withdrawn.
• Michael David Bollen, 23, of Elmira, N.Y., waived the right to a preliminary hearing on counts of DUI (two) and summary counts of careless driving, exceed 55mph by 21 mph, driving unregistered vehicle and violate hazard regulation.
• Nevin E. Mensch, 59, of Milton, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on a felony count of materially false written statement-purchase, deliver, transfer of firearm and a misdemeanor count of unsworn falsification to authorities.
District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe, Lewisburg Preliminary hearings
• A misdemeanor count of false identification to law enforcement filed against Emily A. Denhaese, 19, of Clarence Center, NY, was withdrawn. Summary allegations of purchase alcoholic beverage by a minor and carry false identification card were moved to non-traffic adjudication.
• Tyler R. Jenkins, 32, of Lewisburg, waived first offense misdemeanor DUI general impairment incapacity of driving safely and DUI high rate of alcohol to court. Summary allegations of no headlights and no rear lights were also waived.
Summary trials
• Matthew H. Moyer, 38, of Lewisburg, entered a guilty plea to a summary charge of operating or permitting operation of unsafe equipment.
• Deana Tietjen, 50, of Mount Sinai, NY, entered a guilty plea to duty of driver in emergency response area pass in lane not adjacent to area.
Northumberland County Sentences
• Blake Dunbar, 27, of Danville, recommitted to Northumberland County Jail to serve the maximum sentence that expires Oct. 22 and placed on probation for a year for simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.
State Police At Milton DUI
KELLY TOWNSHIP — A Mifflinburg man is suspected of driving under the influence of a controlled substance following a traffic stop at 10:14 p.m. June 18 along Broad Street and Route 15, Kelly Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2006 Jeep driven by Lance Weller, 23, was stopped when Weller was suspected of being under the influence. Charges were filed.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
KELLY TOWNSHIP —A Mifflinburg woman sustained a possible injury following a one-vehicle rollover crash at 1 a.m. June 20 along Col. John Kelly Road, Kelly Township, Union County.
Troopers reported a 2008 Chevrolet Aveo driven by Holly M. Reichard, 23, was traveling west when it left its lane of travel, hit and embankment and rolled onto its passenger side. Reichard was belted and was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
She will be issued a warning for driving vehicle at safe speed.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
VALLEY TOWNSHIP — A Danville woman sustained a suspected serious injury following a one-vehicle crash at 4:56 p.m. June 21 along Liberty Valley Road, west of Thistle Way, Valley Township, Montour County.
Troopers said Christina M. Donato, 56, fell asleep while traveling west in a 2020 Nissan Versa. The vehicle left the north side of the roadway, struck a mailbox an dutility pole and came to rest against the pole, police noted. Donato sustained serious, but not life-threatening, injuries, police reported. She was belted.
PFA violation
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — Eric Howell, 30, of Milton, allegedly violated a protection-from-abuse order.
The alleged incident occurred at 11:40 p.m. June 3 in West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
Harassment
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — James Byers, 40, of Gatesville, N.C. was cited after allegedly making threats against a 42-year-old Watsontown woman.
The alleged incident occurred at 10:45 p.m. June 20 along Michael Lane, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
Harassment
GREGG TOWNSHIP — A Morrisonville, N.Y. woman and a Long Pond woman were cited after an alleged physical altercation at 11:33 p.m. June 3 at White Deer Treatment Center, White Deer Run Road, Gregg Township, Union County.
Two others were victims, police noted.
Theft by deception
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — Someone requested $5,000 in gift cards from a 71-year-old Turbotville woman, police noted.
The attempted theft was reported at 8:57 p.m. June 21 along Schell Road, Lewis Township, Northumberland County.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
Theft by deception
HARTLEY TOWNSHIP — State police are investigating unauthorized transactions utilizing the personal information of a 62-year-old Millmont woman.
Stolen funds amounted to $1,487, police noted. The alleged thefts occurred between May 26 and 31.
State Police At Montoursville 2-vehicle crash (injuries)
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — Several injuries were reported following a two-vehicle crash in Lycoming County, and one person was transported by helicopter with suspected serious injuries.
The crash occurred at 10:43 a.m. June 14 along Route 14, south of Hutchinson Road, Lewis Township, Lycoming County. Troopers said Robert D. Hoffman, 73, of Williamsport, was traveling north in a 2018 Jeep Compass when the vehicle crossed the double-yellow line, entered the southbound lane and struck the front of a southbound 2016 Ford Taurus driven by Harold E. Fulmer, 81, of Roaring Branch. Hoffman was flown by helicopter to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with suspected serious injuries, police noted. Fulmer and his passenger, Genevieve C. Fulmer, 74, were transported with suspected minor injuries to a local hospital. All were belted.
2-vehicle crash
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted following a two-vehicle crash at 11:18 a.m. June 18 along Four Mile Drive at Sand Hill Road, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Robert H. Updegraff, 81, of Muncy, was traveling north in a 2014 Chrysler Town and Country when it allegedly went through a stop sign and struck the passenger sign of an eastbound 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Joseph R. Mellish, 62, of Williamsport. Both vehicles spun clockwise and the Jeep struck a tree. Both drivers were belted.
Updegraff will be cited with operation of vehicle without official certificate of inspection, police noted.
1-vehicle crash
MORELAND TOWNSHIP — A Muncy woman escaped injury following a one-vehicle crash at 1:21 a.m. June 20 along Moreland Baptists Road, east of Gardner Road, Moreland Township, Lycoming County.
Emalee E. Lunger, 20, was traveling west in a 2021 Jeep Cherokee in foggy conditions when the vehicle left the roadway, drove along a muddy shoulder and re-entered the roadway. The vehicle sustained damage to the wheel and tire, police noted, and a deer reportedly entered the roadway, causing the action.
Lunger was belted and was not injured. She will be issued a warning for driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Union County Deed transfers
• Nancy Ann Whalen Bernstein to Robert Lee Lipski trustee, Sherri Lee Lipski trustee, Lipski living trust, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Deborah A. Kerstetter, Doebroah A. Ketchem, Willaim P. Kerstetter, Kim Marie Ficks, Jeffrey A. Ficks to Brett M. Martin, Justina L. Martin, property in Kelly Township/White Deer Township, $1.
• Todd Hoover to Austin W. Robbins, Clarissa M. Miller, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Lee W. Denius revocable living trust, Lee W. Denius trustee, Margaret M. Denius trustee, William H. Denius Jr. trustee, John B. Denius to Aaron W. Nolt, Rachel A. Nolt, property in Kelly Township, $800,000.
• John C. Vonneida, Angel I. Vonneida to Timothy Malloy, Lesly Malloy, property in Hartley Township, $27,445.
• Eddy Ng to Jason J. Geise, Diana D. Geise, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Robert E. Maurer by agent, Amy Jo Adams agent, Doloras C. Maurer by agent to Daniel F. Gold, Wendy S. Swanger, Tammy L. Schwalm, Kimberly S. Yount, Gail Ann Lynch, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• John H. Zimmerman, Esther Z. Zimmerman to Marcus M. Zimmerman, Kathleen L. Zimmerman, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• Christopher J. Clawson to Maynard K. Zimmerman, Arlene M. Zimmerman, property in Hartleton, $1.
• M and P Mountain Realty LLC, Molly E. Warnick member to Walnut Buildings LLC, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Rodney W. Blanton, Julie A. Blanton to Christine M. Kilmer, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Michael J. Cattano, Molly A. Cattano to Five Points Lodge LLC, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Union County Tax Claim Bureau, William A. Showers to Roger P. Gratten Roth IRA 1598, property in Kelly Township, $900.
• Union County Tax Claim Bureau, Joseph Ulrich estate to Roger P. Gratten Roth IRA 1603, property in Gregg Township, $600.
• Melanie Page, Matthew Mackley to Karen L. Try, William R. Perkinson, property in Mifflinburg, $95,000.
• Susan M. Hartman to Lisa A. Hartman trustee, Susan M. Hartman irrevocable grantor trust, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• Joyce Y. Shaw to John W. Shaw, Julia C. Shaw, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• Vito Mazzamuto, Giuseppa Mazzamuto to Gary J. Woolcock trustee, Gloria J. Woolcock trustee, Gary J. Woolcock and Gloria J. Woolcock irrevocable income only trust, Gary J. Woolcock irrevocable income only trust, Gloria J. Woolcock irrevocable income only trust, property in Kelly Township, $1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.