DALLAS — Three local students were among those eligible to participate in commencement ceremonies held May 15 at Misericordia University.
Those students are:
• Ryan Emery, of Milton, who earned a Bachelor of Science in early childhood and special education.
• Jennifer Klobe, of Lewisburg, who earned a Bachelor of Science in health science.
• John Merrifield, of Muncy, who earned a Bachelor of Science in nursing.
