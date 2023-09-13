Canine love at first sight

CONNELLSVILLE — The groom was handsome in his black suit and matching top hat, waiting patiently for his nervous bride to make her way down the aisle.
When she did, she was a vision in white, her veil floating dreamily behind her as she pranced along, tail wagging.
The bride was a Chihuhua-Jack Russell terrier mix named Lovey; the groom, a Chihuahua named Scamp.
The best man, Odie, and maid of honor, Bella, also were canines.
They all reside at Connellsville Towers, where the proud “mothers” of the happy couple came together to organize the ceremony Aug. 25.
“I moved in (at the Towers) four years ago, and she was just a little bundle of joy,” Lovey’s mom, Dee Frameli, said. “But she met Scamp, and they were in love ever since.”
The pair immediately became the best of canine pals, and two years ago, Scamp’s mom, Myke Hutton, purchased an “engagement ring” for Scamp to present to Lovey.
“That’s when I started getting my mind going,” Frameli said.
She decided to put on a wedding with all the bells and whistles, including a ring bearer, flower girl — a stuffed Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse — two of the couple’s dog buddies to serve as wedding attendants and even a dog-safe wedding cake, which the couple and their attendants enjoyed after the ceremony.
The ceremony was officiated by Tom Trump, a Connellsville Area Community Ministries volunteer who emphasized the event was not a wedding in any religious sense.
He said it was a way for Frameli and Hutton to express their love for their pets, as well as a fun event for residents of the senior apartment building.
“They’re having a ceremony just to show the love they have for their pets,” Trump said. “We all love our pets; they’ve got a special place in our hearts.”
Trump said one of the themes of the day was “Girls Just Want to Have Fun,” and the vows he penned reflected the playfulness of the event, including asking the bride and groom to “bark if you agree,” and pronouncing the couple “in a state of wedded bliss by the powers I have invested in myself.”
Trump said the ceremony was sure to be a hit with all of the pet lovers in attendance.
“They just want to express (the commitment they have to their pets) in a very open way and unique way that very few people would do. This is going to hit everybody that has a pet right in the heart.”
This feature was made possible through AP StoryShare.
