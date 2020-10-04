ADAMS TOWNSHIP — A 90-year-old Troxeville man was killed when he turned his lawn tractor into an oncoming vehicle, State Police at Selinsgrove reported.
The accident happened at 3:07 p.m. Sept. 22 along Route 235 at Troxelville Road. Myron M. Mitchell, 90, of Troxelville, was operating a 2019 Mahindra EMAX20s, described as a small garden tractor, east on Route 235 in Adams Township, Snyder County. Mitchell turned left into the path of a westbound 2004 Ford Taurus driven by McKenzie N. Snyder, 21, of New Berlin, troopers noted.
The tractor spun as Mitchell was ejected and came to rest on top of Mitchell, troopers reported. Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn reported Mitchell died of his injuries several hours after the crash.
Snyder was belted and was not injured.
