WATSONTOWN — In some respects, Matt Lingle likens Lingle’s Neighborhood Market to “every other business in our country.” At the same time, he points to the unique aspects which make the Wtasontown supermarket stand out.
“We are facing supply chain struggles and staffing struggles,” Lingle said. “I feel like we’ve done a pretty good job (throughout the COVID-19 pandemic), better than most, that goes back to the dedication of our core people and the staff that we have at the store.”
The supermarket has a rich history of serving the Watsontown community, with Lingle noting it dates back to at least the 1960s.
The store had been an Acme Market, before becoming a BiLo store.
“We took it over in 2003,” Lingle said.
His parents, Bill and Marie Lingle, established their family owned and operated chain of supermarkets in 1995. They initially opened stores in Jersey Shore and Renovo.
When then Watsontown market became available, Lingle said it was a natural fit for his family to assume ownership.
Currently, the Watsontown supermarket has around 25 employees.
“Our staff is all local and doing a great job,” Lingle said. “The community supports us and has been understanding of the environment most retailers are working in. You can’t say enough about that.”
Last year, he said supermarkets faced potential supply chain issues revolving around receiving ketchup and mayonnaise.
“We didn’t run out of ketchup at all last year,” Lingle said. “We bought ahead, we filled our summer stock in April and May.”
A similar strategy is being employed this year, in order to avoid not being able to attain popular products.
“The same planning will to into effect this year,” Lingle said. “We will be buying ahead.”
The support of the community has been a key as the supermarket has navigated throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The overall feel and camaraderie of how the community interacts with our staff... that helps,” Lingle said. “The overall relationship between the two is fantastic. It’s really hard to beat.
“That goes to our leadership at the store.”
The store also strives to give back to the community.
“We are still heavily involved with the Salvation Army,” Lingle said. “The community has been extremely supportive of the Bags for the Holidays program that we coordinate.”
Through the program, the store provides food packages for community entities which assist those in need.
“That’s all community driven and funded to help those in need during the holidays,” Lingle said.
