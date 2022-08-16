The Standard-Journal has been overwhelmed with the community support we’ve received since the June release of our documentary — and supporting newspaper tab — “Reflections of Agnes.”
Our staffer Adam Slother spent countless hours putting the video production together and deserves all of the praise he is receiving for his work on the project.
It’s also good to know that the community still supports its local newspaper. As we often tell people, you will find your hometown newspaper reporting things you won’t find anywhere else, particularly through national online sources.
The newspaper business is going strong, and we have full confidence it will continue that way for years to come.
More than 100 people turned out for the debut of “Reflections of Agnes,” held outdoors at the Milton Public Library. Approximately 50 people attended the second showing, held at Christ Wesleyan Church.
We are thankful so many people turned out to watch the stories of true heroism which came out of a tragic event that has left an indelible mark on this area.
With such a large-scale disaster striking the region, it was impossible to share the stories of everyone’s heroism, particularly since so many who were involved have since passed on.
Recently, we received an email from a reader who wished to share the story of Bill Bird, one of the numerous heroes who stepped up during the disaster. Bird, according to the reader, was a former Montgomery Area School District teacher turned radio weather forecaster.
Like WMLP’s Vic Michael, the reader shared that Bird was also warning people that the crest levels for the West Branch of the Susquehanna River would be much higher than the National Weather Service was projecting.
“Bill was just as adamant about the predictions being too low and shared his concerns with the valley,” the reader wrote, in the email to us.
We love learning, and sharing, the stories of heroism and survival which have come out of the Agnes flood. Although it’s been 50 years since the disaster, the memories are still vivid for those who lived through it.
Do you have an Agnes story you’d like to share? Either a reflection on something you experienced, or memories of an Agnes hero? We’d love to share your reflections.
Did you miss one of our “Reflections of Agnes” showings? Did you see it, but want to have your own copy for posterity? DVDs and Blu-rays of the documentary are now available for purchase.
The cost is $10.60 for a DVD and $15.90 for a Blu-ray.
Copies can be purchased between.8 a.m. and noon weekdays at The Standard-Journal, 21 N. Arch St., Milton.
Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 117 or email kevin@standard-journal.com.
