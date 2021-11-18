MONTANDON - Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit (CSIU) board members approved Dr. Alan Hack, superintendent of the Warrior Run School District, as chief academic officer during a meeting Wednesday night.
Hack will fill the vacancy left by Dr. Molly Nied, who resigned from the position in October.
Hack said he will assist the district in its search for a new superintendent into next year. His official resignation is effective Dec. 6, he noted. He is the third local superintendent to depart in recent weeks. Dr. Cathy Keegan, Milton, and Dan Lichtel, Mifflinburg, both announced they will retire within the year.
"It has been a distinct honor and privilege to serve the Warrior Run community and work with some of the finest students, families, and staff," Hack said. "I am grateful for the support that has been shown by our school community and board as we worked together to move the district in a positive direction. The district is poised for continued success, and the completion of the new elementary school and athletic facilities will be a tremendous brightspot in our community's future. I am blessed to have been part of this transformation and look forward to the many opportunities ahead."
Dr. John Kurelja, CSIU executive director, said Hack will lead academic programs and provide educational services to the 17 districts and three career and technical schools served by the CSIU. Kurelja preceded Hack as superintendent at Warrior Run, where he served before taking a job at the intermediate unit.
Hack brings 15 years of experience as a classroom teacher, building administrator, and superintendent. He began his career as a math teacher in the Northwestern Lehigh and Danville Area school districts, and in 2012 he was hired as a building administrator in the Warrior Run Middle School. Hack was then selected as the superintendent of the Warrior Run School District in 2016. Hack was granted a new contract at Warrior Run in October. He was hired at a salary of $107,500 in 2016 at Warrior Run.
Hack's salary at the CSIU was approved at $140,000.
As superintendent he led his district through the planning and implementation of programs related to 1:1 technology, hybrid and virtual instruction, multi-tiered systems of academic and behavioral support, dual enrollment, career development, and expanded educational opportunities for all students. Recognizing a growing need for support services in his district, Hack and his team partnered with the Greater Susquehanna Valley and the Degenstein Foundation to fund a Community Schools Coordinator, an innovative approach to connecting school and community resources for families.
Hack graduated from Susquehanna University with a bachelor's degree in mathematics and secondary education. He completed a master's degree in educational leadership from Wilkes University in 2010 and a doctorate in educational leadership at Wilkes University in the fall of 2014. Dr. Hack also participated in the Educational Policy and Leadership Center's Educational Policy Fellowship Program and is currently an instructor in Wilkes University's Educational Leadership doctoral program. He resides in Stillwater with his wife, Danielle, and their twin sons Grayson and Liam.
