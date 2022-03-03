LEWISBURG — Congressman Fred Keller (R-Pa. 12) reflected Wednesday on his early week decision to not seek reelection to the House of Representatives.
The 12th District as currently configured would virtually disappear under the most recently approved redrawing of Congressional districts. The results of the 2020 census also reduced the number of Pennsylvania districts by one.
Keller announced during the previous week his intent to seek the Republican nomination to represent the “new” 9th Congressional District.
However, proceeding with a campaign would have likely meant a Republican primary against incumbent Rep. Dan Meuser (R-Pa., 9).
“When I take a look at things, I take a look at what is best for Pennsylvania, for the people of our community and our nation,” Keller said Wednesday. “When I look at those items and considered running, I want to make sure we elect a Republican governor, a Republican senator and return (Rep. Glenn ‘GT’ Thompson, R-Pa., 15) as the (Agriculture Committee) chair because that will be huge for Pennsylvania’s farmers.”
Keller said the reapportioned Congressional map adopted by the state Supreme Court left Republicans divided, but he added a philosophic note.
“This election and any election is bigger than any one person,” Keller said. “In view of that, I made the determination that a person doesn’t need to be elected to office to serve. I’ll see what the Lord has in store with me but I intend on providing the same level of high-quality representation and service to the people of Pennsylvania’s 12th Congressional District for the balance of my term.”
Keller said any announcement of future plans would detract from a commitment to work he was elected to do through the remainder of the term.
Keller was employed in the wood products industry before embarking on a public career.
“I think my story should be an inspiration for others,” Keller said. “I’m on the Education and Labor Committee, because education is a lifetime of learning. I’m proof that you should not discount how an individual receives education or learns through their lifetime.”
Starting in 2010, Keller was elected to the Pennsylvania State House for the first of five two-year terms. He pledged to not be in Harrisburg more than 12 years during his first campaign.
Keller then won a special election to fill the unexpired Congressional spot of Tom Marino, who resigned after being elected five times. Keller credited his dad for teaching the value of work without envy amidst poverty.
Keller also offered thoughts on the State of the Union address, delivered Tuesday evening by President Joe Biden.
“(Biden) must have taken a poll and wanted to address his low poll numbers,” Keller said. “I hope (Biden’s) actions match his words in those cases. But I have reservations because at the end of the speech he went and was talking about things that divide us.”
He said Biden’s apparent support during the speech of border security, law enforcement and American manufacturing were reminiscent of Trump administration policies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.