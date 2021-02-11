TURBOTVILLE — Administrators in the Warrior Run School District are continuing work on the 2021-2022 budget.
Superintendent Dr. Alan Hack and Business Manager Joyce Schaeffer presented a budget update during a board committee work session, held Tuesday via Zoom.
According to information presented during the meeting, expenses are preliminarily set at $24.86 million. Without a tax increase, revenues are set at $24 million.
If taxes would be raised by the maximum 4% overall allowed by law, an additional $314,554 in revenue would be generated, according to data presented at the meeting.
During a prior meeting, Schaeffer presented various scenarios for tax increases across portions of the three counties served by the district.
By the district increasing taxes up to 3.99% in the Montour County portion of the district, she said the average property owner would see their taxes increase by up to $71.
If taxes would be increased up to 4.11% in the Northumberland County portion of, the average property owner would see their taxes increase by up to $88.
By the district increasing taxes up to 5.47% in Union County, the average property owner would see their taxes increase by up to $53.
Schaeffer said the potential increases in each county are based on the maximum allowed by law, with averages based on assessed values in each county.
She also explained the district can apply for exceptions, which would allow taxes to be increased beyond the maximum, if approved.
If the exceptions are be approved by the state, and acted on by the board, Schaeffer said taxes would increase by the following amounts for the average property owner in each county: $87 in Montour County, $110 in Northumberland County and $117 in Union County.
During Tuesday’s presentation, Hack and Shaeffer noted various factors impacting the 2021-2022 budget.
Those include a projected $175,000 increase in cyber costs, $55,000 in equipment costs, $100,000 designated for budgetary reserve and $2.1 million designated for debt services.
Hack also touched on potential impacts of Gov. Tom Wolf’s budget, if it would be approved as proposed.
Under the proposal, he said Warrior Run’s basic education funding would increase by 1.77%, or $115,211. Special education funding would increase by 11.47%, or $127,600.
In addition, Hack said Wolf is calling for teacher’s starting wages to be set at $45,000. However, he noted Warrior Run’s rate is already above that amount.
Wolf is also proposing the minimum wage be increased to $12 per hour, Hack said.
