LEWISBURG — How to best spend $40,908.63 in national opioid litigation funds was the major topic of discussion at the Union County Commissioners work session on Tuesday.
Commissioners met with Dr. Perry Meadows, medical director of Government Programs for Geisinger Health Plan and a member of the five county Opioid Coalition.
The funds given to the county from the settlement of big drug companies varies from county to county, and whether or not individual counties filed lawsuits with the drug companies or went through the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office in a class action suit.
Commissioner Preston Boop says rather than hiring an attorney and going through litigation that way, the county decided to join a class action suit through the Attorney Generals Office. The commissioners were seeking a way to spend the litigation funds that would best benefit those suffering from opioid addiction.
Meadows said the biggest need for recovering addicts following a stint in residential rehabilitation is to have recovery housing. Most recovering addicts do not have any means for housing after coming out of rehab, and many face homelessness and a downward spiral towards their addiction.
Boop said “$40,000 is not a fix for the monumental challenge we face today,” due to the opioid crisis. He indicated Union County has more of a methamphetamine problem than it does an opioid problem.
Meadows affirmed that belief and reminded the commissioners that in most cases those who are addicted to drugs use a variety of substances.
Discussion was held on the possibility of both Union and Snyder counties combining their funds. Snyder County also received money to hire an individual as a recovery specialist.
The specialist will be able to provide direction and services to those coming out of residential rehabilitation.
According to Meadows, the specialist will see to it that the basic needs of those coming out of rehab are met. They will also work with an individual to find housing, along with a job and training they need to become productive citizens.
Union County Commissioner Chair Jeff Reber asked if the resources could be used for neonatal care for infants born to mothers who are drug addicts. Meadows indicated the money could be used in that direction.
Meadows is willing to continue working with county officials as an advisor in the decision making process as to how to best use the litigation money.
In other work session business, Union County Emergency Management Director Michelle Dietrich discussed where she had planned on spending two county improvement grants handed down by the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania. Both grants totaled $65,000 and will be used for masks for CPR administration for county employees, and eight body cameras for use in the Union County Sheriff’s Department. A $250 allocation for the William Cameron Engine Company in Lewisburg will be used for fire extinguisher training.
Dietrich also requested a possibility of contracting with Eagle Towing and Recovery out of Bellefonte to help in the event of hazardous materials clean-ups. Dietrich says they do have a working relationship with Enviroserve, of Winfield, but in recent instances Enviroserve was unable to send enough help, taxing her department during a major haz-mat event. Plus, she says in the event of a major disaster on Interstate 80, Eagle would be closer to the scene than Enviroserve. Both could help in the event of a major pile-up.
Dietrich also presented a plan recommended by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to have a debris management plan in place in the event of major flood, a tornado or other similar disaster. Dietrich says the plan follows guidelines developed by the EPA and the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection. Under the federal standards, refuse from a major disaster would need to be taken to a designated area or collected by a municipality to a designated area before being hauled to a landfill.
Municipalities will have the ability to review the plan before adopted and will be asked for feedback by the county before any plan is approved.
Also at the work session, Deputy Sheriff Scott Hahn asked commissioners to consider approving $5,700 in County Educational Assistance funds to help pay for the training of another deputy. Hahn says the county is currently down to five full-time and three part-time deputies.
Hahn says out of the three part-timers, two are looking to become full-time. Hahn says the training would be to acquire a municipal police certification so the deputy can do investigative work which currently sheriff’s deputies do not have training for. Plus, Hahn says another deputy would help with current staffing issues.
The commissioners will be considering the request.
