BLOOMSBURG — "Coming Home for Christmas" will be held Friday, Dec. 3, in downtown Bloomsburg.
A tree lighting will be held at 5:45 p.m. in front of the New Bloomsburg Diner at Main and East streets. Live music by the Kerry Kenny Band will take place from 5 to 6 p.m. by the tree and from 6 to 7 p.m. at 34 E. Main St.
At the tree, 6 p.m. entertainment will include Danceworks by Amber and the Millville Junior-Senior High School Chorus. The evening will culminate with the many musicians of TubaChristmas performing at 7.
For more information, visit DowntownBloomsburg.org.
