LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital will hold a series of classes through September.
The following will be held:
• Prenatal Breastfeeding: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg.
• Newborn Care: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays, Sept. 13 and 20, at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness.
• Heartsaver First Aid, CPR, and AED Skills Check Class, 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness.
• HeartCode BLS Skills Check Class, 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness.
• Senior Strong, 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness.
• Walk with a Doc, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, at Family Medicine of Evangelical – Mifflinburg, 101 Meadow Green Drive, Mifflinburg. Preventive health screenings by age will be discussed.
To register for classes and pay fees, call Community Health and Wellness at 570-768-3200 or visit www.evanhospital.com.
