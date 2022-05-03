Historic farm slates summer events

MIFFLINBURG — The Noll-Spangler National Historic Farm has kicked off another season of events at the farm, located at 1175 Wildwood Road, Mifflinburg.
On April 22, in honor of Earth Day, a prairie fire crabapple tree was planted as part of the heritage farm’s spring celebration.
The sixth annual Celebration at the Farm will be held 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 16. The event will again include heritage craftspeople displaying their talents and inviting guests to participate. Some of the historic farm buildings will be open to visitors and a farm heritage display will also be open. Heritage breed livestock will be on property.
Entertainment will be provided throughout the day, including a fiddler, square dancing and historical presentations. A food vendor will be on hand.
On Aug. 6, the farm will hold is annual summer tag sale to raise funds for future events at the farm.
Noll-Spangler National Historic Farm is a 501©3 non-profit with the mission to support local agriculture, highlight farm heritage, and promote environmental stewardship through educational programs.
For more information, visit www.NollSpanglerNationalHistoricFarm.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.