Corruption of minors, DUI charges filed against NY man

WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — A New York man has been charged with driving under the influence, corruption of minors and related counts after allegedly attempting to travel to New York City with a 15-year-old girl.
Ethan Xavier Garcia, 20, of 43-06 45th St. Apt. 11104, Sunnyside, N.Y., has been charged with corruption of minors, endangering welfare of children, driving under the influence, exceed 65, driving vehicle at safe speed, careless driving, reckless driving and disregard traffic lane as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 3, along Route 147 in West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said a 2016 Ford Focus driven by Garcia was observed traveling at 90 mph in a 65 mph zone.
As troopers attempted to stop the vehicle, they noticed something being thrown out of the passenger-side window.
Upon approaching the vehicle, troopers said they detected an odor of marijuana. Garcia was taken into custody for driving under the influence after allegedly exhibiting signs of impairment during field testing.
Troopers identified a passenger in the vehicle as a 15-year-old girl. She alleged that Garcia asked her to throw marijuana out the window when troopers pulled behind the vehicle they were traveling in.
The girl allegedly told police she met Garcia on a dating app, where she claimed to be 19 years old.
"(The girl) related that Garcia told her that he would pick her up and smoke marijuana with her," troopers wrote, in court documents. "(The girl) also related that they were en route to New York City."
Troopers said additional charges are pending search warrants.
Garcia was arraigned before District Judge Michael Diehl, of Milton, and locked up in the Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $20,000 bail.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 10, before Diehl.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.