LEWIS TOWNSHIP — With another round of snow falling across the region Thursday evening, firefighters with snowmobiles from multiple area departments were dispatched on a rescue assignment just before 9 p.m. in Union County.
According to emergency services radio communications, firefighters and snowmobiles from the White Deer Township and Warrior Run area fire departments were called to the area of the PennDOT shed in Lewis Township, Union County. The shed is located just off of the Mile Run exit of Interstate 80.
At the same time, firefighters and snowmobiles from the Mifflinburg Hose Company were called to the area of Cooper Mill and Buffalo Mill roads, also in Lewis Township, to assist with the same rescue.
Radio communications indicated Pennsylvania State Police were also taking part in the rescue, which may have involved a 2-year-old child. A post on the Union County Fire Wire Facebook page noted the firefighters were called to rescue a mother and son who were stuck along White Deer Creek Road.
No further details were available as of press time.
At the same time the rescue was taking place, volunteers from the Milton Fire Department were called to assist the Milton Police Department with a drug overdose at an apartment located along Filbert Street, Milton.
According to radio communications, police were initially called to the area due to an allegedly intoxicated individual who was attacking people.
Firefighters responding to were advised to wear masks and gloves while on scene, and to not enter the apartment.
