LAURELTON —The West End Library will be holding its annual book and bake sale from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, May 12 and Friday, May 13, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 14, at the Hartley Township Recreation and Youth Center, Ballpark Road, Laurelton.
A variety of vendors will be on site selling art, crafts and other goods. Anyone interested in reserving a space may call the library at 570-922-4773.
Donations for the sale will be accepted from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 11, at the Hartley Township Recreation and Youth Center. Bake sale items can be dropped off on any sale day.
All funds raised will be used at the West End Library to continue providing materials and services for the community to enjoy.
For additional information or possible volunteer opportunities, contact Wendy Rote, library director, at 570-922-4773.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.