MILTON — Cody Bennage distinctively remembers sitting in a school classroom as the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks unfolded.
"I was in fifth grade," he recounted. "I was in school and the teacher put it on TV."
Although he was young at the time of the attack, Bennage believes its important for everyone — regardless of their age — to continue to remember the lives of so many who were lost that day.
"I definitely think it's important to remember the people who gave it all that day to save their fellow countrymen," said Bennage, a volunteer with the Milton Fire Department.
Todd Ulrich, a sergeant with the Milton Police Department, also noted the importance of remembering the events which transpired 20 years ago.
Ulrich was attending a hearing in the Milton district judge's office when he learned of the attack.
"It's always important to remember the sacrifices the men in blue made that day," he noted.
Ulrich and Bennage were among a group of community members to gather recently to help promote a Sept. 11 remembrance service.
The service, being organized by Milton American Legion Post 71, will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at the Milton Veterans Tribute and Memorial Park on South Front Street.
"It's to say 'we will not forget," legion Cmdr. Denise Ulmer said, of the service. "We are the guardians. It's a community standing together. We will never forget."
Rep. Lynda Schlegel-Culver (R-108) will be the keynote speaker during the service, which will include participants from multiple area fire departments.
Like Ulmer and Bennage, Milton Fire Department volunteer Ray Rugh also noted the importance of remembering those lost during the terror attack.
"We don't want people to forget, even though some people have forgotten," Rugh said.
About one week after the attack, Rugh traveled to New York City. There, he volunteered about four hours one day helping to hand food to workers serving at Ground Zero.
"What I saw was mass confusion," he recalled. "It was a week or two until they got organized."
Rugh also recalls seeing paper from the offices inside of the collapsed World Trade Center buildings blowing throughout the city streets.
Recently, Rugh had the opportunity to attend a service held at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Somerset County.
He described the service as "pretty somber." It was held to remember those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001, as well as deceased members of the Central District Volunteer Firemen's Association. Rugh visited the memorial in conjunction with a fireman's association convention he attended.
Like others who will be participating in the remembrance service, Milton American Legion member Rick Divers recalls a part he played following the terror attack.
Divers worked at Milton Steel at the time, and noted the company was contracted to build a steel ramp responders used to reach below ground while working at Ground Zero.
"We did our part," he said. "We worked on that around the clock to get it done... (The ramp) made it much easier for (responders) to get down in the pit."
Ulmer said representatives from multiple organizations have been invited to the remembrance service, including the American Legion, VFW, and area fire and police departments.
