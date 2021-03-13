WATSONTOWN — A World War II-era veteran who quietly contributed to the community is being remembered for his dedication to Watsontown.
John Hefty died Friday, March 5, at his home in Watsontown. He was 93.
A 1945 graduate of Valley Forge Military Academy, Hefty served in the U.S. Navy during World War II.
He owned and operated the former Hefty Flour Mill and Hefty Grain Systems, Watsontown.
Born on July 4, 1927, Hefty celebrated his birthday by formerly donating to make Watsontown's July 4 fireworks display possible.
In a 2016 interview with The Standard-Journal, Hefty joked about his love of Independence Day celebrations.
"I thought they were celebrating my birthday," he laughed.
His contributions to Watsontown weren't limited to the fireworks display.
Mayor Russ McClintock said his family has known the Heftys for years as his father grew up next to Hefty's family.
"A lot of people don't realize what (Hefty) did for the town," McClintock said. "Any time the town needed something, they went to him. If he could, he would help out the cause. He was very good for the town."
Hefty was recognized in December 2019 by the Watsontown Guild for his contributions to purchase commercial solar lights which were installed around two Welcome to Watsontown signs.
His donation also funded landscaping work around the two signs.
Robbie Ravert, past president of the Watsontown Guild, said Hefty contributed $1,800 to the project.
She knew Hefty from the time she was young, and noted that he was a cousin to her mother.
"When we first moved to Watsontown, we rented a home at Sixth and Main," Ravert recalled. "They were half a block down the street. I spent a lot of time at his house."
She remembers Hefty as a "hard worker."
"He had many business associates all over the United States, because of his farming business," Ravert said.
She also recounted his passion for the July 4 holiday, and the Watsontown community.
"I do remember several years ago, his birthday was the Fourth of July," Ravert recounted. "He had a big, tall walking stick. He was having a ball (at Watsontown's July 4 festivities). He loved the town and he loved the people."
She also has a fond memory of approaching him about supporting the Watsontown Guild's lighting project.
"Even in his 90s, when we approached him about spending money for the solar lights, he still had ideas about making a community park by the river," Ravert said. "His brain just went all the time."
Hefty previously supported the community's efforts to build a canal boat pavilion near the Nurse Helen Fairchild Memorial Bridge.
Hefty's obituary noted that he was a member of the Watsontown School board, where he cast a deciding vote to keep Watsontown part of a school jointure which eventually led to the formation of the Warrior Run School District.
He was a life member of the Warrior Run Area Fire Department, Watsontown Masonic Lodge No. 401 F&AM, and Watsontown American Legion Post 323.
A visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 10, at Grenoble Funeral Home and Crematory, 308 Main St., Watsontown. Services and burial with full military honors will be held privately in the Watsontown Cemetery.
