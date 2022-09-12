POINT TOWNSHIP – A regional economic development agency has purchased land to facilitate the planning and development of a new circular manufacturing operation that is designed to inject over $1 billion into the local economy and create hundreds of new jobs.
DRIVE, an economic development council of governments serving the Central Susquehanna River Valley region, now owns a 101-acre site along Route 11 in Point Township, Northumberland County, that is the intended location of Encina’s flagship circular manufacturing facility. A press release issued by DRIVE did not disclose the property purchase price.
“We are proud to be partnering with Encina on this project to bring private investment and well-paying jobs to our region,” DRIVE Executive Director Jennifer Wakeman stated, in the release. “We believe this facility will have a transformational impact on both our economy and the environment through helping to reduce our nation’s growing plastic waste crisis.”
According to the release, Encina has signed a long-term lease with DRIVE for the site. There, it plans to locate a first-of-its-kind operation utilizing advanced technologies to convert post-consumer plastic into feedstock that can be used to manufacture thousands of new products.
The facility is expected to divert up to 450,000 tons of materials from landfills, incinerators and other less desirable endpoints. Further, the facility is planned to reduce the need to produce new plastic from oil and gas resources, providing sustainable solutions to customers committed to reducing their impact on the environment and catalyzing the transition to a circular economy.
The Encina Point Township Circular Manufacturing Facility is projected to bring 600 to 900 construction jobs and 300 full-time jobs to the area, with an average salary of $75,000.
“The region’s long history of manufacturing, robust educational institutions with relevant degrees and programs, and access to markets made it a natural fit for our facility,” Encina CEO David Roesser stated, in the press release. “Encina is excited to formally partner with DRIVE, the region’s leading economic development team, on this critical step forward in bringing the project to life.”
Established in 2015, DRIVE provides professional staff for project development, business retention and expansion, and site selection services. It also serves as a forum for communication and coordination of economic development activity among its member counties.
