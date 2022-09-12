POINT TOWNSHIP – A regional economic development agency has purchased land to facilitate the planning and development of a new circular manufacturing operation that is designed to inject over $1 billion into the local economy and create hundreds of new jobs.

DRIVE, an economic development council of governments serving the Central Susquehanna River Valley region, now owns a 101-acre site along Route 11 in Point Township, Northumberland County, that is the intended location of Encina’s flagship circular manufacturing facility. A press release issued by DRIVE did not disclose the property purchase price.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.