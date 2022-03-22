LEWISBURG — Progress toward making downtown Lewisburg more bicycle-friendly became evident Monday.
Wolnyiec Construction installed a bicycle rack along the extension of the Buffalo Valley Rail Trail at the edge of Hufnagle Park.
The trail extension will skirt the main part of the park, turn west along St. Louis Street, turn again then continue south along South Sixth Street.
Steve Beattie, Lewisburg Borough special projects and grants manager, pointed out a number of improvements now taking shape.
Among them, a pattern on the trail route meant to encourage coexistence among users.
Beattie said sections of contrasting concrete were a way to keep users paying attention in the in-town portion of the rail trail.
“The way this was designed, bicyclists should be moving a little slower,” Beattie said. “Pedestrians need to be a little more aware of their surroundings.”
Beattie said electrical work was complete, topsoil was in place and benches were being installed in the renovated park. Illumination of trees via “uplights” was a great effect for the park.
The arrival of a 40-ton restroom built off-site is planned for a time to be announced on Tuesday, April 12. The spot for the restroom is close to where portable toilets stood for many years.
Lowering the ready-made building into place could prove to be a rare sight.
“It will come in on a truck and there will be a crane,” Beattie said. “They pick it off the truck, pop it on, connect up some wires and pipes and it will be functioning soon after.”
He noted some concrete work and finishing of the site will be done before the rest room is open to the project.
Beattie said playground equipment donated by Playworld will hopefully be in place by the end of April.
The previous array of playground equipment is now in place at Wolfe Field, awaiting some finishing touches.
Beattie conducted a “walk through” of the project on Monday.
Topics with contractors included paying attention to the details of the plan and scheduling. Tweaks were sometimes needed if parts of the plan were not meshing.
The work is part of a $1.4 million project funded by state grants, as well as money from Lewisburg Borough.
Beattie remainss hopeful that the various elements of the Mixed-Use Path/Nature Play/Floodplain Project will each be complete by the fourth weekend in June if not before.
