HARRISBURG — State data released Wednesday showed an increase of 58 confirmed new cases of COVID-19 over six area counties, and nine new deaths.
Statewide, the number of new COVID-19 cases rose by 1,153, bringing the statewide total since March to 158,967. Nineteen new deaths were reported Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 8,142.
Confirmed new cases rose by 16 in Snyder County, 12 in Northumberland County, 11 in Columbia County, 10 in Montour County, and nine in Lycoming County. Four cases were removed from Union County's tally.
Deaths due to COVID rose by six in Northumberland County, two in Snyder County and one in Lycoming County.
Confirmed cases by county:
• Northumberland County, 993 cases (63 cases)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.