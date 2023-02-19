Two rescued from apartment fire

LEWISBURG — Members of the William Cameron Engine Company and officers with the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department rescued two people from an apartment fire which broke out at 1:20 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, at the Twin Oak Apartments, 735 Buffalo Road, Lewisburg.
William Cameron Engine Company Chief James Blount issues a press release early Sunday morning outlining the incident.
"Units arrived on the scene and observed smoke coming from the third floor," Blount stated. "The entrapment of two occupants was confirmed and a second alarm was requested. Crews made entry into the building and located the fire in an apartment on the third floor."
While battling the blaze, Blount said firefighters and police were able to utilize ladders to rescue two people from the apartment.
"The rescued occupants were transported to a local hospital for the treatment of burns and smoke inhalation," Blount stated. "There is no update on the severity of their injuries but they are not considered life threatening at this time."
No other injuries were reported. Blount said the fire was extinguished within 20 minutes of firefighters arriving on scene. It was contained to one apartment.
Blount said a Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal is investigating the blaze, which is considered to be accidental in nature.
The American Red Cross is assisting occupants of the building.
In addition to the William Cameron Engine Company, firefighters from Mifflinburg and Union Township, along with ambulances from New Berlin and Evangelical Community Hospital responded to the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.