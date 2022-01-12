LEWISBURG — Like hospitals challenged to keep up with arrivals of COVID patients, federal prisons endured another week with scores of confirmed active cases.
Bureau of Prisons figures posted Tuesday showed 92 inmates at the United States Prison (USP) Lewisburg with confirmed active COVID cases. Staff accounted for another six active cases.
Facilities at the Federal Corrections Complex at Allenwood still had double digit cases, including 62 inmates at Allenwood Low, and 17 at Allenwood Medium. Two staff members at Allenwood Low had confirmed active cases.
Six inmates and one staff member had confirmed active cases at USP Allenwood.
Larger federal facilities in other parts of the state also reported high numbers of active cases. They included 101 inmates and four staff at FCI Loretto and 42 inmates and 12 staff at USP Canaan in Waymart.
The BOP COVID dashboard has confirmed active COVID cases at 128 facilities nationwide. To date, the BOP has reported 275 federal inmate and seven staff deaths across the system.
