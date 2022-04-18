MILTON — The Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA has announced plans to hold Healthy Kids Day activities Saturday, April 23.
Activities will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at the Sunbury and Mifflinburg YMCA branches, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Milton YMCA.
Vendors, activities and giveaways will be included in the activities.
