ALLENTOWN — Muhlenberg senior dancers shared their experiences through movement, as the Theatre and Dance Department presented "Reset: New Dances" Nov. 18-20 in the college's Baker Theatre.
Nicole Lamprinos, of Lewisburg, appeared as a dancer in the production.
Muhlenberg staged two outdoor concerts in the spring, but "Reset" was the first concert in the college's indoor performance spaces since before the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We're coming back to campus," Flynn says. "We're hitting the reset button. We're going to ask, 'What's new? What's possible?' We don't need to follow the old standard ways of working. I'm not looking to return. I don't think it's possible for artists to go back to the way things were."
She said the "Reset" represented a new day in the dancers' ability to gather as a company, all together in the same studio.
"The reset also includes the process of getting there," Flynn said. "There's a reset in our ability to show up for each other and to give feedback to each other and cheer each other on in the making and the questioning."
Each of the works in the production had a unique movement profile, with choreographers taking inspiration from modern, contemporary, jazz, and improvisation, as well as fusions of aesthetics from step dancing, ballroom, African, musical theater and ballet.
Featured choreographers included Allison Goldman, Arianna Tilley, Arianna Cacioppo, Danielle Barrett, Emily Leandro, Kate McCowan, Sarah O'Sullivan and Danica Schofer. Junior Gianna Carnevalino served as the associate artistic director. Paul E. Theisen Jr. designed lights, and Lex Gurst designed costumes.
"This reset of returning to the theater perhaps will change the way that the audience is experiencing live art," Flynn says. "We all need a moment of clarity to see what we didn't see before."
