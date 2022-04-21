Union County Court of Common Pleas Sentences
• Robert A. Daubert, 47, of Watsontown, received six months probation for a guilty plea to first offense misdemeanor DUI, general impairment, incapacity of driving safely.
• Angela M. Phillips, 34, of Lewisburg, received six months probation for a guilty plea to first offense misdemeanor DUI, general impairment, incapacity of driving safely.
• Anthony E. Reed, 65, of Catawissa, received six months probation for a guilty plea to second offense misdemeanor DUI, general impairment, incapacity of driving safely.
• Cathleen E. Reed, 60, of Catawissa, received six months probation for a guilty plea to third offense misdemeanor DUI, general impairment, incapacity of driving safely.
Plea Court
• Alfredo M. Perez, 42, of Union, Ky., entered a no contest plea to counts of felony aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI and first offense misdemeanor DUI, general impairment, incapacity of driving safely.
• Michael D. Bollen, 24, of Elmira, N.Y., entered a no contest plea to first offense misdemeanor DUI, general impairment.
• Tyriq C. Dorman, 27, of Millmont, entered a guilty plea to first offense misdemeanor DUI high rate of alcohol.
• Jacob M. Heverly, 29, of New Columbia, entered a guilty plea to first offense misdemeanor DUI controlled substance impaired ability.
Northumberland County Court of Common Pleas Sentences
• Andrew Hall, 31, of Shamokin, one-year probation, costs of prosecution for false identification to law enforcement; three years probation, costs of prosecution for theft.
• Zachary Harnish, 31, of Pottsville, $100 fine plus costs for possessing a small amount of marijuana.
• Anthony Lopez, 28, of Shamokin, time served to 12 months in county jail, one-year probation, $100 fine plus costs for receiving stolen property.
• Jimmy McCune, 50, of Mount Carmel, $100 fine plus costs for possessing a controlled substance.
• Carlton Mitchell, 41, of Sunbury, one to three years in state prison, 125 days credit for time served, fines, fees and costs for possessing with intent to deliver a controlled substance; one to three years in state prison, fines, fees and costs for a second count of possessing with intent to deliver a controlled substance; 18 months to three years in state prison, fines, fees and costs for a third count of possessing with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
• Cameron Wolfe, 22, of Milton, time served to one year in county jail, one-year probation, $100 fine plus costs, $40 restitution to Linda Fornwalt for terroristic threats.
• David Zagata, 47, of Mount Carmel, six months’ probation, $250 fine plus costs for possessing a controlled substance.
District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe, Lewisburg Preliminary hearings
Formal arraignment for allegations waived or held was scheduled for Monday, April 25 in Union County Court.
• Bonnie A. Adams, 43, of Lewisburg, had counts of felony retail theft and misdemeanor receiving stolen property held for court.
• Dwayne P. Hatter, 50, of Stanley, N.C., waived misdemeanor counts of first offense DUI controlled substance impaired ability, possession of controlled substance, marijuana small amount for personal use and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Summary allegations of vehicle registration suspended, driving while operator privilege is suspended or revoked, careless driving and no rear lights were also waived.
• Suzanne A. Thompson, 35, of Hazelton, waived a misdemeanor count of retail theft under ring to court.
• Holly M. Smith, 18, of Milton, waived first offense misdemeanor counts of DUI general impairment incapacity of driving safely, DUI highest rate of alcohol and DUI minor to court. Summary allegations of purchase alcoholic beverages by a minor, disregard traffic lane, driving at safe speed and minor prohibited from operating with alcohol were also waived.
Watsontown Police Department Strangulation
WATSONTOWN — Edward Weaver, 33, of Watsontown, has been charged with strangulation, simple assault and harassment as the result of an incident which occurred at 3 p.m. April 16 to the rear of a residence in the 100 block of Main Street, Watsontown.
Police said Weaver grabbed an 18-year-old man by the throat and threw him to the ground.
State Police at Milton DUI
TURBOTVILLE — Sean Reid, 21, of Turbotville, was charged as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 11:38 p.m. April 17 at Main Street and Route 54, Turbotville.
One-vehicle crash
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 11:48 p.m. April 14 at the Interstate 80 off ramp onto Route 15, White Deer Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2010 Hyundai Elantra driven by Christopher Boring, 24, of Williamsport lost control and struck a ditch. Boring was cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
One-vehicle crash
WEST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — A 17-year-old Milton boy was not injured in a crash which occurred at 5:43 p.m. April 12 along White Deer Pike, west of White Deer Creek Road, West Buffalo Township, Union County.
Troopers said the boy was driving a 2009 Ford Focus at a high rate of speed, when the vehicle lost control on a curve, striking a large boulder. The car overturned.
The boy, who was belted, was cited by troopers with careless driving.
DUI
MILTON — Charges are pending against a 31-year-old Milton man who was allegedly found to be under the influence of alcohol during a traffic stop conducted at 2:41 a.m. April 17 at Schoolhouse Lane and South Turbot Avenue, Milton.
Assault
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — A 21-year-old Milton man reported being assaulted by a 23-year-old New Columbia man who had a knife.
One-vehicle crash
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — A Hughesville woman sustained a suspected minor injury in a crash which occurred at 4:39 a.m. April 19 along Interstate 180, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said a 2019 Toyota Tacoma driven by Yashieli Martinez Pabon, 21, of Hughesville, lost control and struck an embankment. She sustained a suspected minor injury.
The incident occurred at 7:45 p.m. April 17 along Grover Drive, White Deer Township, Union County. Troopers have released no further details.
State Police at Selinsgrove Theft of motor vehicles
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Three Dodge Charger Hellcats were reported stolen from Murray Motors Chevrolet, North Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said the cars — 2016, 2021 and 2021 models — were stolen at 11:45 p.m. March 24. A white Jeep Grand Cherokee followed the cars as they fled northbound from 430 N. Susquehanna Trail.
