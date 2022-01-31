MILTON — Noting "high levels of positive COVID-19 cases," the Milton Area School District announced Monday that Baugher Elementary School will be switching to a virtual learning model through Thursday, Feb. 3.
In-person instruction is scheduled to resume Friday, Feb. 4. The school's office will remain open.
"We have met (Pennsylvania Department of Health) criteria for identification of an outbreak, as well as the threshold of 5% of cases based on a medium-size school," the district wrote, in an online post. "This means we need to move toward outbreak containment."
The district's COVID-19 dashboard reports the following cases as of Monday, and occurring over the past 14 days.
• Baugher elementary: Nineteen students positive; four staff members positive; 85 students quarantined.
• White Deer elementary: Seven students positive; two students presumed positive; 27 students quarantined.
• Middle school: One student quarantined.
• High school: Two students positive; two students quarantined.
The middle and high schools returned to in-person instruction Monday after being virtual Jan. 26-28 due to the number of COVID-19 cases in those buildings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.