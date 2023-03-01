LEWISBURG — “The State of American Democracy” was at the forefront Tuesday as two nationally known political figures visited the Bucknell University campus.
The Bucknell Forum featured a presentation by former Ohio Gov. John Kasich, a Republican, and David Axelrod, the former Democratic chief strategist and senior adviser to Barack Obama.
At a media availability held prior to the forum, Axelrod and Kasich discussed issues ranging from the 2024 election to the Norfolk Southern train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.
“That whole situation was bungled from the very beginning by everybody. There were too many mistakes,” said Kasich, who served as Ohio’s 69th governor from 2011 to 2019, speaking on the derailment.
“I don’t want to sound an alarm and say everything is terrible, because I don’t know. But it took Pete Buttigieg two weeks to get there. I don’t even think the administration of Ohio was there in the right way,” said Kasich.
Buttigieg, the current U.S. Secretary of Transportation, visited East Palestine on Thursday, Feb. 23, roughly 20 days after a Norfolk Southern freight train carrying hazardous materials derailed.
In the aftermath of the toxic train derailment, Norfolk Southern’s CEO Alan Shaw, who pulled in a salary of more than $4 million in 2021, was criticized for dodging a question about why the company lobbied against a federal safety rule that would have upgraded the rail industry’s outdated braking systems.
“Companies shouldn’t subjugate the safety of their employees to executive pay. Safety should come first,” said Axelrod. “We have so many big companies where the CEOs are subject to the tyranny of the quarterly report that sometimes we lose sight of some of these issues of employee benefits, particularly employee safety. We need to push harder on those issues.
“Now we hear from Norfolk Southern, ‘We’re going to make all these investments.’ Well, they should have made those investments earlier.”
Concerning the 2024 presidential election, Axelrod advised young voters to remain active in the fight for democracy.
“You guys have grown up at a time when there are a lot of examples where democracy has gone sideways, and problems that you feel passionately and deeply about go unresolved or even worsened,” he said. “I don’t think you want to surrender your ability to affect change, as hard and as difficult as it may be, and throw your lot on the good graces of some autocrat. The history of that is very bleak.”
Kasich believes the 2024 election will likely come down to a battle between President Joe Biden and Former President Donald Trump.
“Trump could be the nominee. He’s not going to be president,” said Kasich. “Obviously, DeSantis is somebody you have to look at because he probably has the ability to raise money, but how is he going to do?”
DeSantis has not formally announced his intention to seek presidential office, but his supporters have urged him to run.
“Predictions are dangerous because people are counterintuitive. You don’t know how people are going to perform under the pressure for a presidential race,” Axelrod said.
The Bucknell Forum kicked off its speaker series in September with Condoleezza Rice, the first African American secretary of state, who attended over Zoom. Jake Tapper, a lead anchor for CNN, spoke in person in November .
The Kasich-Axelrod event was moderated by Bucknell President John Bravman.
