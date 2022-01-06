LEWISBURG — An ordinance which could lead to improved cell service was adopted Monday night by Kelly Township supervisors.
David Hassenplug, Kelly Township supervisor chair, said the “small cell wireless” ordinance permits utilities to put wireless facilities on existing poles or install new utility poles.
“It’s for equipment and network components,” Hassenplug explained. “Like antennas, transmitters and receivers used by wireless providers.”
Hassenplug said there are fees involved, including a $500 application fee. If installation of a pole is needed, a $1,000 fee is charged.
The size of components placed on the poles was limited to 3 cubic feet or less.
