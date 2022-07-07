Fuller family to perform at farm celebration

MIFFLINBURG — The Fuller Family Singers will perform during the “Celebration at the Farm,” to be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 16, at the Noll-Spangler National Historic Farm, 1175 Wildwood Road, Mifflinburg.
Brian and Rachel Fuller and their eight children perform a blend of gospel bluegrass music with a country flair. The family will preform at 3 p.m.
The Fuller Family Singers are a family of 10, including 8 eight children ranging in ages from 2 to 16. The family lives on a small farm in Mount Pleasant Mills, where they raise dairy, beef and produce.
In addition to the farm, they have a custom sawmilling business, and a kettle corn concession business.
The Fuller family started singing and playing together in nursing homes a few years ago when they noticed their three oldest daughters were able to harmonize with parts.
Other entertainment to be featured during the living-history event will be: Local fiddler, Beverley Conrad, 10 a.m.; The Country Twirlers, a square-dancing group, 11 a.m.; Mark Wehr, muzzle loader demonstration, noon p.m.; Heather Hibbs, "Grannies Panties" presentation, 12:30 p.m.; Bernie Schmader, Native American culture presentation, 2 p.m.; Heather Hibbs, "What is it?" presentation, 2 p.m.
Susan Schwartz will play tunes on folk harp throughout the day. Visitors may take a self-guided tour around the property and visit with heritage craftspeople.
Food will be available for purchase from Nana’s Kitchen food truck throughout the day. Echo Valley Farm will have heritage breed sheep present to visit, and Craig Russell, from the Society for the Preservation of Poultry Antiquities will display rare and heritage poultry breeds.
For more information, visit www.NollSpanglerNationalHistoricFarm.com.
