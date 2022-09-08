MILTON — “You don’t need to be nervous. You’ve got this in the bag.”
Tia Mitch offered those words of encouragement to seven young ladies prior to their stepping onto the stage Wednesday at the Milton Area High School.
The elementary and middle school students — three vying to be crowned Little Miss and four vying for the Junior Miss crown — took to the stage for their final dress rehearsal before their time to shine in the spotlight.
The 2022 Milton Harvest Festival Little Miss/Junior Miss Pageant will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, in the Milton Area High School auditorium.
Mitch, the pageant’s chair, said the girls have been rehearsing weekly since July.
“They’re already just like ‘we’re going to have so much fun,’” Mitch said, of the contestants. “They’re very supportive of each other”
She added that family members have been key in helping the girls prepare for Sunday.
“Without the family and friends helping them get here (for practice), the girls wouldn’t be able to do this,” Mitch said. “To have the family behind them, it shows they are supportive.”
The pageant will include introductions, a time for the contestants to showcase their talents, and a question and answer period.
Mitch noted this is her first year serving as pageant chair. In past years, her daughters have been contestants.
“I’ve seen how much my girls enjoyed it when they were in (the pageant),” Mitch said. “This is a community event. It brings the community together.
This year’s contestants are:
• Little Miss: Avery Dries, Zaylee Reynolds and Emma Day.
• Junior Miss: Kylie Thorp, Ava Watts, Aurianna Nolder and Makenzie Dries.
The pageant caps off a busy first weekend of festival activities.
The Harvest Festival schedule of events includes:
• Friday, Sept. 9: 7 p.m., Tomato Bowl, Milton Area High School Alumni Field.
• Saturday, Sept. 10: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., arts, crafts and food vendors open, Broadway and Bound Avenue, with musical performances by Milltown Blues at 11 a.m., Final Cut at 12:45 p.m. and Rapid Run at 2:45 p.m.; 7:30 a.m. registration, 9:30 a.m. start, 28-mile bike race, Filbert Street; 9 a.m. registration, 9:30 a.m. judging, pet parade, Elm Street and Broadway; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Milton Model Train Museum open, 139 S. Front St.; 7 p.m., Princess Pageant, Milton Area High School auditorium.
• Sunday, Sept. 11: 4 p.m., Little Miss/Junior Miss Pageant, Milton Area High School auditorium; 7 p.m. Milton Area Community Band concert, Milton Lutheran Church, 100 Mahoning St., with overflow parking available at CVS and St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church.
• Tuesday, Sept. 13: 5 to 6 p.m., pumpkin roll, Milton Community Pool parking lot.
• Thursday Sept. 15: Harvest Pops Choral Concert, 7 p.m., St. Paul’s, 1125 Mahoning St.
• Saturday, Sept. 17: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., arts, crafts and food vendors open, Broadway and Bound Avenue; 7:30 a.m. registration, 9:30 a.m. start, 5K race, Filbert Street; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Milton Model Train Museum open, 139 S. Front St.; 1 p.m., festival parade, Front Street.
