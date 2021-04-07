HARRISBURG — Three Senate Republicans are pushing for increased funding towards clean water initiatives through the most recent federal stimulus payment to the commonwealth.
Sens. Gene Yaw (R- 23), Scott Martin (R-13) and Dan Laughlin (R-49) are seeking $250 million of Pennsylvania’s allocation from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA) to establish a “Clean Streams Fund” for Pennsylvania. The fund will be used to protect and restore Pennsylvania’s streams and rivers to stimulate economic growth in communities and improve the quality of life for all Pennsylvanians.
“As chair of the Senate Environmental Resources and Energy Committee and a member of the Chesapeake Bay Commission, I have been proud to work towards the betterment of Pennsylvania’s 85,000 miles of rivers and streams,” Yaw said. “Unfortunately, a legacy of intensive land use has left almost one-third of those waters unsafe for either humans or aquatic life. By restoring these waters, we will reduce the cost of drinking water treatment and invest in our top two industries — tourism and agriculture — by helping farms improve soil health and increasing recreational opportunities throughout the Commonwealth.”
Of the known sources of pollution, Yaw said 70% are attributed to either agriculture or abandoned mine drainage. These “non-point” sources of pollution are diffuse throughout the landscape and regulated differently from end-of-pipe “point” sources such as wastewater treatment plants.
According to a press release issued by Yaw, ARPA money cannot be used to reduce taxes or fund government pension systems.
States can only use ARPA money for certain actions to mitigate the impacts of the pandemic on households, businesses, and government operations, or to make new investments in water, sewer or broadband infrastructure. Pennsylvania’s total allocation is expected to be $7 billion and is only available through 2024.
