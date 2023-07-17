LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — A 39-year-old Bloomsburg man was killed in a violent crash which occurred at 5:50 a.m. Monday along Interstate 80, at mile marker 221, Liberty Township, Montour County.
Robert Buff Jr. was killed when troopers said a vehicle he was driving westbound went off the roadway, and traveled 300 feet through a grass median that divides the westbound and eastbound lanes of travel.
The vehicle then overturned onto its passenger side, traveled across both lanes of the highway, struck a concrete barrier and flipped onto its roof.
Troopers said Buff Jr., who was wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene.
In addition to Pennsylvania State Police, the Liberty Township Fire Department, Valley Township Fire Department and Montour County Coroners Office responded to the scene.
Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 117 or kevin@standard-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.