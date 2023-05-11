MIFFLINBURG — Motorists are advised that a resurfacing project which started this week on Route 304 (South Fourth Street) and Route 2004 (Maple Street) in Mifflinburg.
On Monday, May 8, contractor New Enterprise and Lime Co., began utility work and ADA curb ramp upgrades on South Fourth and Maple streets. Motorists can expect South Fourth Street to be closed to westbound traffic between Route 3004 (Red Ridge Road) and Route 45, and Maple Street to be closed between South Fourth Street and Second Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.