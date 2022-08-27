Where are your digital ID’s and passwords? Are they safe from people you don’t want to see them? Does someone have access in the event you are physically unable to access your accounts? Do they know where your keys and combinations are?

In the event you are incapacitated, can someone connect with your security and wireless-networking software? email accounts, calendars and address books? Someone should know where to find documents in case you are unconscious or forgetful.

Betty Blyler lives in New Berlin. For comments, questions or speaking engagements, email: blyler@dejazzd.com.

