Where are your digital ID’s and passwords? Are they safe from people you don’t want to see them? Does someone have access in the event you are physically unable to access your accounts? Do they know where your keys and combinations are?
In the event you are incapacitated, can someone connect with your security and wireless-networking software? email accounts, calendars and address books? Someone should know where to find documents in case you are unconscious or forgetful.
How about the thousands of photos and music collections? Perhaps you think no one would need them in the event you are not able. You may have digital files, insurance documents, bills you pay on line. Hospital and doctor files.
I told my oldest grandchild where my passwords are. My daughters know where the important documents are located. Also, since I am involved with ministries and reunions, they would need to pass along those files. When you are giving important information, tell where your volunteer documents are located and to whom they should go in case you are unable to do so.
Your survivors will have enough on their minds when you pass away, so take steps now to be sure it won’t be a major trauma to access your financial accounts, whether on line or in files. If no one knows how to access files which they will need, it could be a digital and hard copy mess for them.
Start with the executors of your estate. Mine are aware of who they are, and they know where to access pertinent information. Don’t forget your appointment calendars and address books.
Banking and money market accounts information is vital, of course. Insurance documents: home, auto, personal; and your monthly receipt files. Your monthly receipt file will help your executor know when and what bills are due. Make sure your executor(s) know where all these things are located.
Having these things available will save weeks or months of trying to get information and return questionnaires of important information. Don’t forget to have email accounts in your ID and password file.
If you are a widow or widower, do you have copies of your late spouse’s death certificates? If his/her name is on joint accounts, you will need them.
Identification protection is important. It is the reason you have passwords and don’t broadcast your access points and information which you need to keep safe. But your family could lose access to potentially important files.
Access to your financial accounts will be a critical issue if you are incapacitated. If deceased, your death certificate and will go a long way to settling estates and paying pertinent bills. Current credit card information will probably be in your monthly payment folders. Do you have any automatic monthly payments? These could be located in those same folders.
Other noteworthy items for your estate are how to access your home safe and fire-resistant locations in your home and how to access a safe-deposit box. Be sure to tell your certain someone(s) where to find all important documents.
Do you have favorite Bible verses? Favorite hymns? A list of organizations you belong to, or have served? Your parents’ names, sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren?
Where do you want gifts of remembrances sent? What type services do you want when you pass away? Who do you want to perform your final services? Do you want someone to sing a special song? May people speak about you for your eulogy? Have you already made arrangements for your final resting place?
If all this seems morbid to you, rest assured your family will one day be so glad you did this.
Don’t forget the most important thing. Tell your family about your relationship with Jesus Christ. Tell them now, because you don’t know the date you will be leaving this earth. Be sure you know that Jesus Christ is your personal Savior. The family will be blessed and very appreciative that you have made this most important decision.
If you are not sure, here is information you should acknowledge.
2. We are all sinners. The punishment for sin is separation from God forever in a place called Hell.
3. God sent his only begotten Son, Jesus Christ, who willingly gave his life’s blood to pay the death penalty for our sin.
4. Jesus arose from the dead showing God accepted the payment for sin. Jesus lives forevermore.
5. Individuals must decide to receive the free gift of life everlasting by confessing we have sinned and letting Jesus Christ come into our lives personally. Not just to believe Jesus did these things, but to confess our sin and asking Jesus to save our souls unto eternal life.
Tell your family, each individually, that you love them. Do this often!
Betty Blyler lives in New Berlin. For comments, questions or speaking engagements, email: blyler@dejazzd.com.
