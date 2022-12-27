LAURELTON — For the past 11 years, a program that has engaged kids in reading has centered around man’s best friend.
The Read with Maverick program has been going on for the last four years but the program started years before that at the West End Public Library in Laurelton.
Union County West End Library Director Wendy Rote started the program — in which children can read to her canine Marverick — more than a decade ago.
“I’ve been working at the library for 11 years, but started at the West End Library before that time with my first therapy dog, Shanti,” she explained. “Through volunteering I began working at the library during their summer reading program. That lead to me becoming the library director for the past eight years.”
Rote is a teacher by trade, earning a master’s in education with a concentration in school libraries. She has owned Australian shepherds since 2005.
“When Shanti passed away at age 17, I wanted to continue the tradition so I started bringing Maverick as a puppy,” Rote said. “He loves children and is so at home with them.”
She said some of the children who attended Reading with Shanti have now graduated from high school.
“The children have embraced the program but attendance varies,” Rote said. “We have our regulars and during the summer months or during vacation time there is more interest, due to the cabin residents in the area bringing their children or grandchildren.”
Maverick is 4 years old and loves the attention that comes with kids reading and interacting with him. The program is held the last Saturday each the month.
Rote said it was difficult during COVID-19 pandemic as the library was closed for three months.
“The reading program only really started back up last January,” she said. “It took a little adjusting for Maverick as at first he was unsure of people wearing masks, but now we are getting more back to normal.”
Rote said children bring their own books from home or they pick a book from the library to read to Maverick, as he lays beside them soaking in the affection and belly rubs.
Surrounded by books, a hamster, a fish, and a gecko, brothers Ian Wert, 8, and Emmet Wert, 7, attended a recent reading event.
Rote said the boys have been coming to the library monthly to read with Maverick.
Ian read the Peanuts book “Lucy Knows Best.” Emmet read a book titled, “Field Day.”
“Maverick is a literary library dog, we just love animals,” Ian said.
Rote said the program encourages children to take books and read to their pets at home, whether it’s a cat, dog, hamster or fish.
Ian and Emmet take turns reading to a fish in their home
“It’s a beta fish,” said Ian. “You can’t put two of them together or they’ll fight.”
Emmet Wert said his favorite part of coming to the library is petting Maverick.
The boys joked about Maverick not being able to read, so that’s why they read to him.
“If Maverick could read, we would be very rich,” Rote laughed.
She believes every library should have a dog, as she brings Maverick to work most days.
Beginning in January, the library will be hosting Story Time with Maverick. The program will be held at 3:30 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month.
Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or jimd@standard-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.