WEATHERLY — The Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission (PHMC) has received a $48,400 grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) to create an interdisciplinary research and learning center at Eckley Miners’ Village.

The center will be housed in the restored home of Eckley cofounder Asa Foster and will provide classroom, laboratory, conference, and office space for place-based scholarship and educational programs in several fields, including archaeology, anthropology, geography, public history, and ecology.

