District Judge Jeffrey Rowe DUI
LEWISBURG — A Mifflinburg man was cited with DUI and several traffic citations following a traffic stop at 9:28 a.m. April 26 along Route 15 at Route 15, Lewisburg, Union County.
Troopers charged Michael Bloodsworth, 45, of Mifflinburg, with misdemeanor DUI (two counts) and summary counts of careless driving, operate vehicle without valid inspection, no rear lights and improper placement of glass after his Mercedes-Benz was stopped due to having no inspection sticker. Bloodsworth allegedly showed signs of impairment and later blood tests were positive for amphetamine, methamphetamine and Norbuprenorphine, police noted.
Retail theft
KELLY TOWNSHIP — State police charged a Milton woman with misdemeanor retail theft after she allegedly removed bar codes from less expensive items in order to pay less than full price on more expensive items.
Troopers said the incident occurred at 6:31 p.m. May 27 at Walmart, 120 AJK Blvd., Kelly Township, Union County.
District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg Possession with intent to deliver
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — A White Deer man and Watsontown woman have been charged with various drug-related counts after troopers discovered drugs and paraphernalia during a search.
Troopers from the Montoursville Vice/Narcotics Unit were attempting to serve warrants on Miranda Ann Bingaman, 23, of Watsontown and Daniel Ray Engleman, 31, of White Deer, when paraphernalia was observed, police noted. A search warrant was executed and the following items discovered: Empty glassine bags, four digital scales, eight Diazepam tablets, 51 glassine bags containing fentanyl and stamped “No Competition”, three containers with suspected THX wax, a plastic bag with suspected marijuana, a glass smoking pipe, three vape pens, a grinder, four syringes and a Ziploc bag with bulk narcotic packaging materials.
Bingaman and Engleman have each been charged with a felony count of possession with intent to deliver, misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Each has a preliminary hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 29.
Possession with intent to deliver
HARTLEY TOWNSHIP — A Millmont man was charged with drug-related counts stemming from an alleged incident at 11:15 a.m. June 7 along Snyder Lane, west of Old Turnpike Road, Hartley Township, Union County.
Kevin Earl Miller, 48, was charged by state police with a felony count of possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Troopers said Miller was found in possession of a scale, multiple packages of a white crystalized substance and a baggie of white powder.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 6.
State Police At Milton 2-vehicle crash
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported following a two-vehicle crash at 7:57 a.m. June 14 along I-80 at mile marker 210, White Deer Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2017 Dodge Ram driven by Kyle V. Allen, 32, of Homer City, was traveling east when it struck the rear of a 2016 Peterbilt tractor and trailer driven by Nathaniel C. Bumbarger, 26, of Morrisdale, as the commercial vehicle slowed to exit the roadway. Both drivers were belted.
Allen will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed, police noted.
1-vehicle crash
VALLEY TOWNSHIP — No one was injured when a vehicle left the roadway and struck a PennDOT sign.
The crash occurred at 4:01 p.m. June 13 along I-80 off ramp at Route 54 east, Valley Township, Montour County. A 2008 Infiniti G37 driven by Alex P. Thao, 20, of Maplewood, Mich., left the roadway when Thao fell asleep, police noted.
Vehicle stuck
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — A tractor trailer’s landing gear became stuck on the roadway as it attempted to turn around.
The incident was reported at 11:35 a.m. June 14 along Carpenter Road at Harrison Road, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County. Damage was reported to overhead lines, police noted.
The driver, who was not named, will be cited with obedience to traffic-control devices, police reported.
Harassment
MAHONING TOWNSHIP — A Danville woman allegedly struck another Danville woman multiple times in the head with her fist.
Troopers said the incident occurred at 12:18 p.m. June 14 at Danville State Hospital, 200 Hospital Drive, Mahoning Township, Montour County. Lakisha Wiley was cited.
Harassment
MAHONING TOWNSHIP — A 29-year-old Harrisburg woman was charged after she allegedly struck a woman in the head and pulled her hair.
Troopers said the incident occured at 1 p.m. June 14 at Danville State Hospital, 50 Kirkbridge Drive, Mahoning Township. Margarita Maldonado, 29, was cited following an alleged incident with Angela Pieruccini, 33, of Shippensburg.
Theft
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — The credit card of a 77-year-old Danville man was allegedly used to make an unauthorized internet purchase.
Troopers said the incident was reported at 2:33 p.m. June 14 along Kelly’s Dam Road, Liberty Township, Montour County. Fraudulent charges amounted to $257.55, police noted.
State Police At Selinsgrove DUI
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A 41-year-old Selinsgrove man was allegedly found to be under the influence of alcohol following a traffic stop at 1:59 a.m. June 13 along Park Road, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2018 Kia Sorento was stopped. Charges are pending the results of toxicology tests.
State Police At Montoursville Scattering rubbish
MORELAND TOWNSHIP — A truckload of garbage was reported dumped on property in Moreland Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said the alleged incident occurred at 9 a.m. June 7 along Dairy Farm Road. An investigation is ongoing.
PFA violation
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — An unidentified 25-year-old Cogan Station man has been taken into custody for an alleged PFA vilation.
Troopers said the incident occurred at 3:45 p.m. June 7 along Blair Street, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County. A 28-year-old Williamsport woman was listed as the victim.
Union County Deed transfers
• Elizabeth R. Walker, Jill L. Walker, Patrick B. Walker, Sttephanie L. Robinson, Kim S. Walker, Ann R. Share, Stanley L. Share to Dillard W. Weyer, Regina S. Weyer, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Reuben R. Stoltzfus, Rachel E. Stoltzfus to Jeremiah M. Martin, Ruth Ann Martin, Jeremy A. Martin, property in Buffalo Township, $325,000.
• Kelly D. McKee, Kelly D. Tobin, James R. Tobin to Anthony Marie, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Kyler M. Shirk, Leah R. Shirk, Matthew L. Shirk, Sheila L. Shirk to Lydia B. Shirk, property in Limestone Township, $1.
• Frederick E. Dreese, Linda K. Dreese to Ryan M. Edinger, Rachel E. Edinger, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Lisa A. Bernard executor, Ann C. Wright estate to William R. Meek, Therese A. Meek, property in Kelly Township, $345,000.
• William L. Greiner IV to Austin R. Hopp, property in Kelly Township, $159,000.
• Andrea M. Brockman to Neal Kimble, property in Buffalo Township, corrective deed, $10.
• Song Chen, Xiyun Liu to Victor Vegas, Cailin Chrismon, property in East Buffalo Township, $220,000.
• Patsy Jame Marra, Janet E. Marra to Alan C. Harrison, property in East Buffalo Township, $258,000.
• Ciaran Robert Howell, Molly Howell to Jerry Lewis, Makayla Keister, property in New Berlin, $255,000.
• Daniel C. Remley, Christine M. Remley to Johnny Ramos Jr., Tabetha Cynthia Ramos, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Bethany F. Umholtz to Mark S. Kurtz, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
